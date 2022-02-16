ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How Russia uses sarcasm as weapon in Ukraine crisis

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3YnO_0eG7mEaP00
Russia Brazil Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures during a joint news conference with Brazil's Foreign Minister Carlos Franca following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) (Shamil Zhumatov)

MOSCOW — (AP) — “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

That's how a top Russian diplomat brushed off speculation in the West that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine as soon as Wednesday, Feb. 16.

As the U.S. and other NATO members warn of the potential for a devastating war, Russia is not countering with bombs or olive branches -- but with sarcasm.

It’s a tool that officials in Moscow have long used to belittle their rivals and to deflect attention from actions seen as threatening to the West or Russia’s neighbors. Laconic quips dovetail with the Kremlin’s domestic agenda by making Russia and its all-powerful president look more cool-headed and clever than countries in the panicky, democratic West.

As worries mushroomed that Wednesday could be the day President Vladimir Putin launches an invasion of Ukraine, Russian officials ridiculed them.

In a Facebook post, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova asked the “mass media of disinformation” in the West “to reveal the schedule of our ‘invasions’ for the upcoming year. I’d like to plan my vacations.”

“To the regret of many Western media, the war again failed to start,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday. “Fighting has erupted on their pages, but it has no relation to reality.”

Ukrainians, meanwhile, have been living amid signs of a possible invasion for several weeks, with an estimated 150,000 Russian troops surrounding much of their country for military exercises. Russia said this week it was starting to pull back some troops, but Western military officials say there's no evidence of a serious withdrawal.

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, accused Westerners of “slander” for alleging an invasion was afoot. He insisted in an interview with German daily newspaper Welt that “there won’t be an attack this Wednesday.”

Then Chizhov added: “Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.’”

The statement seemed more flippant than historically significant. World War I started on a Tuesday and World War II started in Europe on a Friday, but Europe's history of war over centuries includes conflicts that kicked off throughout the week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also took the West's growing fears lightly. Asked Wednesday whether Russia's presidential administration operated differently overnight, he told reporters that everyone slept calmly and resumed work in the morning as usual.

“Western hysteria is still far from its culmination,” Peskov said. "We need to have patience, as the remission will not come quickly.”

The master of Russian diplomatic snark is Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is known worldwide for his quips – often said in English -- over 18 years as the Kremlin’s top diplomat.

On Wednesday, Lavrov mocked the West as sadly "lacking basic upbringing” for trying to dictate or predict Russia’s plans.

Beneath the sarcasm, Russia has narrated the current Ukraine crisis from the outset: first by moving troops toward Ukraine, then by periodically holding out the possibility of a diplomatic solution, keeping foreign officials and global markets on constant edge.

While Putin offered more talks this week, his intentions in Ukraine remain unclear. Western intelligence suggests an invasion of some kind could still happen – on a future Wednesday or any day of the week.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Russia-Ukraine tensions at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sarcasm#Ap#Russian#Nato#Kremlin#Foreign Ministry#Ukrainians#The European Union#Westerners Of#German#Welt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Russia to stage massive nuclear drills amid Ukraine standoff

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Friday announced massive drills of its strategic forces, a stark reminder of the country’s nuclear might amid Western fears that Moscow might be preparing to invade Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee Saturday’s exercise, which...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates With Reports Of Broken Ceasefire

Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of violating a ceasefire as tensions between the two neighboring countries escalated amid warnings from the West that Russia could invade Ukraine any day now. Each side is accusing the other of provocation, just two days after Russia...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Blinken asserts Russia could use chemical weapons

Russian military forces could use chemical weapons to create a "pretext" for a major new invasion of Ukraine, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken, in an unexpected appearance before the United Nations Security Council, said Vladimir Putin is already taking “steps down a path to war,” although he allowed that the Russian president could change course. Yet a barrage of shelling in eastern Ukraine, paired with Russian allegations against Kyiv, spurred Blinken to race to New York City to intervene in a meeting that Russian officials had scheduled to accuse the Ukrainian central government of blocking a peace agreement to end the crisis.
MILITARY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
90K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy