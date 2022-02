The COVID-19 omicron variant had less of an impact on U.S. spending than earlier stages of the pandemic. That’s according to Visa’s U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI), which tracks the health of consumer health spending. The spending index was 102.4 in January, down from a revised 109.4 in December. (When the SMI is above 100, the consumer spending momentum is strengthening. When it falls below 100, it is weakening as fewer consumers are spending more relative to the previous year.)

