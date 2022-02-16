Laowa 85mm f/5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO now comes in L-mount, too

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event started today, and as expected, the Korean tech giant has revealed its latest series of flagship mobile devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all impressive, but the S22 Ultra easily stole the show with its unique design that incorporates features of the Note series. You can also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now, so if you’re looking to get your mitts on what might be the most premium Android phone release of 2022, here’s how to do it — and maybe even save some cash.
