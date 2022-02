H&R Block is on a long list of legacy companies that have been tossed to the wayside. H&R Block (HRB) is in the bucket of deep value stocks that the market thinks it can ignore until it goes away. The valuation more than reflects that. To the market's credit, management has yet to give investors and the analysts that cover H&R Block a reason to price in a higher multiple. Profitability is not enough anymore. Tobacco, oil, legacy automakers, banks have been dragged into this as well over the years. All are thought to have an Achilles heel to their extremely long-term going concern. The market is asking these sorts of companies to "prove it". Simply put, prove that your business is not headed for an inevitable decline. The burden in this case resides within management.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO