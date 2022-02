Thankfully nobody was killed in this horrific wreck. It happened Wednesday, February 2nd in Milwaukee. The 3 teenagers were in a Jeep that they had stolen the day before. The police spotted the vehicle around 1:30 PM. The passenger began live streaming the Chase With the driver and another female suspect in the back seat. The Chase ended with with the stolen Jeep striking multiple vehicles and flipping Multiple times. 5 people ended up being hurt And tens of thousands in property damage. The one bright side like I said is that nobody was killed. But could have very easily been.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO