Klaebo emerges victorious with fifth Olympic gold in men’s team sprint

By Noa Covell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwegian team of Johannes Hoesflot...

Anna Shcherbakova, Russian Olympic Committee Gold Medalist, Says She Feels ‘Emptiness’ After Winning

Although Anna Shcherbakova skated away with an Olympic gold medal, she spoke of a blur of emotions after the free skate portion of the women's individual figure skating event. “It's hard to tell. I have mixed feelings—I was very happy to be in the right time and the right place,“ the 17-year-old said. “This has been what I've been working toward everyday. I still can't comprehend what has happened—on one hand, I feel this emptiness inside.”
Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses

BEIJING (AP) — Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while Russian teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics. Shcherbakova performed a near-flawless free skate to leap over the 15-year-old Valieva, the leader after the short program. Valieva threw up her arms in resignation and disgust after her program. Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova leaped to silver with her quad-packed program while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto held onto the bronze medal.
Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
Winter Olympics: American figure skating team offered torches, not silver medals, amid Kamila Valieva drama

While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 12 of the Games. Alpine Skiing. Men’s slalom: Clement Noel, France. Biathlon. Women’s 4x6km Relay: Sweden. Cross-Country...
Medals update: Norway win gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing men’s team sprint classic

Superstar cross-country skier, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo stormed into the lead when it mattered in a tactically perfect race winning gold alongside teammate Erik Valnes in the men's cross-country skiing sprint classic. The pair finished in a time of 19:22.99 at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Wednesday (16 February) after Klaebo took the lead in the final throes of the race.
Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto captures Olympic bronze with empowering free skate

Amid what became an emotional spectacle Thursday at the Capital Indoor Stadium, Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto kept the drama at bay as she confidently delivered a powerful performance in the women’s singles free skate to capture bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/japans-kaori-sakamoto-captures-olympic-bronze-with-empowering-free-skate/
Norwegian men, German women win Olympic gold in cross-country team sprint

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a second straight cross-country sprint double Wednesday by teaming with Erik Valnes to give Norway the Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games. Klaebo is the first man to win both the team and individual sprint at two straight Olympics. Bjorn Lind won...
Canada Beats Team USA, Earns Fifth Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal

It was too little, too late for Team USA. Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in Thursday’s gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The win gives Canada its fifth women’s hockey gold, while the U.S. will receive its fourth silver. Marie Philip-Poulin scored in each of the...
