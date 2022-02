ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a 2-0 weekend taking down Santa Clara and Grand Canyon, the Lobos have another big weekend and another big test. The Lobos will host two with BYU, facing the Cougars Friday at 3 pm and then again on Saturday at noon. On Sunday, the Lobos will host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at noon. All three matches are scheduled to be played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.

