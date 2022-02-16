ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Harper College advocates for federal investment in community colleges, students

Cover picture for the articleHarper College officials recently joined approximately 800 community college leaders at the 2022 Community College National Legislative Summit, a premier advocacy event in Washington, D.C., that shines a spotlight on the importance of our nation's community colleges. Dr. Avis Proctor, Harper College president; Bill Kelley, vice chair of the...

