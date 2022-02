The Texas Tech baseball season kicks off at the State Farm College Showdown, Feb. 18-20, hosted at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Of the six teams in Arlington this opening weekend, Tech is the sole program making its second trip as it was a part of the inaugural event last season. Tech will face off against Michigan (Big Ten), Auburn (SEC) and Arizona (Pac-12) over the next three days. In 2021, Tech dropped each of its contests (Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State) to three SEC programs each ranked in the top 10 at the time. The Red Raiders went on to win 14-straight games and finished the season 39-17, hosted a regional as the No. 8 national seed and hosted the Super Regional round as well.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO