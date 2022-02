Marc DeLuca is CEO of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. At last count, there were 10 million jobs available nationwide as a result of the Great Resignation movement. The trend has been spurred by a combination of a record number of job openings as well as work disruptions caused by the pandemic. But in a Wired article, Anthony Klotz, the academic who coined the term “Great Resignation,” predicts that this current situation will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees returning to work.

