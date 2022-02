Bengals HC Zac Taylor acknowledged S Jessie Bates‘ importance to the team when asked about his contract situation. “Jessie’s approach has been tremendous all year. Really been proud of him,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “He’s a big part of what we do. We’re really proud of how he’s led this team and how he played for us, really, over the last four years. Those are conversations that will always be ongoing. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this. We’ll just continue to work through those discussions.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO