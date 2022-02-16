ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joey Mantia feels 'weight lifted' after earning first career Olympic medal

By Alex Weiner
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican speed skater Joey Mantia, 36,...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video Shows Olympic Skier Lose Control, Flies Off Halfpipe, Hits Cameraman

A Finnish olympic freestyle skier lost control and crashed into a camera man during his halfpipe qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Jon Sallinen, 21, crashed during both of his halfpipe qualifying runs on Thursday (February 17), the first of which resulted in him drifting out and colliding with the nearby cameraman, as shown in the video below.
SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Kamila Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
SPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexandra Trusova on Silver-Medal Win: ‘There Is No Happiness'

Alexandra Trusova made headlines Thursday when she refused to attend the medal ceremony of the women's free skate program at the Beijing Olympics. The ROC skater was emotional after finishing in second place in the women's single figure skating competition, crying and clearly distraught after the performances all wrapped up.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Mantia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
ClickOnDetroit.com

USA's Joey Mantia to miss men's 1000m with back issue, focused on mass start

United States speed skater Joey Mantia bowed out of the men’s 1000m event on Friday due to “back issues,” he announced on Instagram. The 36-year-old is still scheduled to participate in the mass start on Saturday, a discipline of which he is a three-time world champion. Austin...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

In his final Olympic event, Joey Mantia missed a medal — by 0.002 seconds

BEIJING — In the split-second before Joey Mantia crossed the finish line in the men’s speedskating mass start final Saturday, he peeked down at the ice and could see his right blade was a hair in front of Korea’s Seung-hoon Lee. The two men were jostling for a bronze medal after an exhausting race that had lasted almost eight minutes and spanned nearly four miles, but now they were inches apart, and Mantia could feel a hand on his arm.
SPORTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgian, Four-time Olympian competes in 2-woman bobsled | Results

BEIJING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor is competing in the Winter Games in two-woman bobsled. The event comes about a week after she won a silver medal in the Olympic debut of monobob. Team USA said she's racing with Sylvia Hoffman in the event. Taylor, a decorated athlete, also...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez went from downhill skier to apprentice as a structural draftsman to skicross racer to his latest endeavor — an Olympic gold medalist. “What a crazy way,” he said of his unconventional journey. “I think it’s more likely to be struck by lightning — twice.”
SPORTS
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy