Joey Mantia feels 'weight lifted' after earning first career Olympic medal

BEIJING — In the split-second before Joey Mantia crossed the finish line in the men’s speedskating mass start final Saturday, he peeked down at the ice and could see his right blade was a hair in front of Korea’s Seung-hoon Lee. The two men were jostling for a bronze medal after an exhausting race that had lasted almost eight minutes and spanned nearly four miles, but now they were inches apart, and Mantia could feel a hand on his arm.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO