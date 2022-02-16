Joey Mantia feels 'weight lifted' after earning first career Olympic medal

A Finnish olympic freestyle skier lost control and crashed into a camera man during his halfpipe qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Jon Sallinen, 21, crashed during both of his halfpipe qualifying runs on Thursday (February 17), the first of which resulted in him drifting out and colliding with the nearby cameraman, as shown in the video below.
BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
Alexandra Trusova made headlines Thursday when she refused to attend the medal ceremony of the women's free skate program at the Beijing Olympics. The ROC skater was emotional after finishing in second place in the women's single figure skating competition, crying and clearly distraught after the performances all wrapped up.
It was nearly an ROC sweep of the podium in the women's single figure skating event, but at the end of the competition, it was only Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova winning medals. Shcherbakova won gold in the competition while Trusova took silver. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto won the bronze as...
Danielle Brandon is one of America’s most prominent CrossFit athletes. Hailing from the US, Brandon has qualified for the CrossFit Games three times, finishing 9th in 2019, 15th in 2020 and 11th in 2021. The 25-year-old has won over a lot of fans with her incredible shows of strength...
Russian teen figure skater Kamila Valieva finished fourth in the women's individual figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics, days after she was cleared to participate in the Games despite testing positive for a banned drug. Her Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took first and second....
Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
United States speed skater Joey Mantia bowed out of the men’s 1000m event on Friday due to “back issues,” he announced on Instagram. The 36-year-old is still scheduled to participate in the mass start on Saturday, a discipline of which he is a three-time world champion. Austin...
Joey Mantia of the United States finished fourth in the men's mass start speed skating final by 0.001 seconds during the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/joey-mantia-frustrated-after-finishing-fourth-mass-start-i-felt-i-was-cheated.
BEIJING — In the split-second before Joey Mantia crossed the finish line in the men’s speedskating mass start final Saturday, he peeked down at the ice and could see his right blade was a hair in front of Korea’s Seung-hoon Lee. The two men were jostling for a bronze medal after an exhausting race that had lasted almost eight minutes and spanned nearly four miles, but now they were inches apart, and Mantia could feel a hand on his arm.
BEIJING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor is competing in the Winter Games in two-woman bobsled. The event comes about a week after she won a silver medal in the Olympic debut of monobob. Team USA said she's racing with Sylvia Hoffman in the event. Taylor, a decorated athlete, also...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez went from downhill skier to apprentice as a structural draftsman to skicross racer to his latest endeavor — an Olympic gold medalist. “What a crazy way,” he said of his unconventional journey. “I think it’s more likely to be struck by lightning — twice.”
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Cassie Sharpe shared the podium Friday with her Canadian teammate Rachael Karker. These halfpipe skiers know they’re never alone up there. Another member of their Canadian family, the late Sarah Burke, is the reason they were given this chance. That this sport is even...
BEIJING (AP) — Thomas Krol’s third attempt to make it to his first Olympics ended with a gold medal. The Dutch speedskater won the 1,000 meters on Friday, giving the Netherlands its third straight Olympic title in the event. Krol failed to qualify in his first attempt at...
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kamila Valieva, the Russian teen figure skater controversially cleared to compete in the 2022 Winter Games despite a positive test result for a banned substance, failed to medal in the singles event Thursday in Beijing. Gasps from the small crowd swept through Capital Indoor Stadium as...
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
