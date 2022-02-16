Klaebo emerges victorious with fifth Olympic gold in men’s team sprint

Although Anna Shcherbakova skated away with an Olympic gold medal, she spoke of a blur of emotions after the free skate portion of the women's individual figure skating event. “It's hard to tell. I have mixed feelings—I was very happy to be in the right time and the right place,“ the 17-year-old said. “This has been what I've been working toward everyday. I still can't comprehend what has happened—on one hand, I feel this emptiness inside.”

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO