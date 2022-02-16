ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold in final short track event

By Alex Weiner
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChoi Min-Jeong of South Korea won...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports

Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater falls and finishes fourth at Winter Olympics

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko tests positive for a steroid

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday that a sample taken on 14 February had contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone. Hunko, 28, has been provisionally suspended. It is the third positive test at the Games...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.Stars of the dayWhat a performance! @TeamMouat will play Sweden in the final 🙌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Q57iQaGzuy— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 17, 2022Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their...
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Choi wins 1,500 in Olympic short track; Canada takes gold

BEIJING (AP) — Choi Minjeong was a teenager competing in her first Olympics four years ago in her home country. She won two golds and began burnishing a reputation as one of South Korea's best short track speedskaters. Choi lived up to her reputation in Beijing, successfully defending her...
SPORTS
NBC Washington

Three Americans Advance to Semifinals in Women's 1500m Short Track

The U.S. will be well represented in the semifinals of the women's 1500m short track speed skating event. Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard and Julie Letai all advanced to the semifinals of the event. Santos had the most impressive performance, winning her quarterfinal heat with a time of 2:21.02. Stoddard finished...
SWIMMING & SURFING
WKTV

Three times little kids totally showed Winter Olympics spirit

Slovakia's surprising defeat of Team USA gave us yet another example of kids showing their infatuation with the drama of the Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/three-times-little-kids-totally-showed-winter-olympics-spirit.
KIDS
Washington Post

Highlights from Day 13 at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Elsewhere, U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the women’s Alpine combined competition, continuing a disastrous Olympics for her. Also Thursday, the United States women’s hockey team lost in the final to Canada, 3-2, failing to defend its gold medal from 2018, and the U.S. men’s curling team lost its semifinal match against Britain.
SPORTS
NBC Bay Area

How to Watch the Winter Olympics (Feb. 17): Women's Figure Skating, Freeski Halfpipe and More

Here's your guide to how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and where to find it all for Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. All times listed below are in Pacific Standard Time. If you miss a live event, don't worry. The links below go to NBCOlympics.com live streams and can also be used to access on-demand video replays of events once they're over. Reminder: All events are also streamed live on Peacock (premium tier).
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Here’s Where Team USA Stands

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue rolling right along with Team USA picking up a number of key victories this week. Team USA currently sits in third place overall with 17 medals in their Winter Olympics competition. Of these 17 medals, Team USA has won seven gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals to this point. In terms of overall medal count, they trail only Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee. Norway has been dominant so far in the Winter Olympics with a staggering 27 medals already claimed. That total includes 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals. The Russian Olympic Committee currently sits in second place with an impressive 20 medal finishes so far. They have four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals. Directly behind Team USA in fourth place is our neighbor to the north, Canada, which has 17 medals, but only two gold medals. Rounding the top five is Austria with 16 medals, including six gold medals.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy