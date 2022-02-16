South Korea's Choi Min-Jeong wins 1500m gold in final short track event

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue rolling right along with Team USA picking up a number of key victories this week. Team USA currently sits in third place overall with 17 medals in their Winter Olympics competition. Of these 17 medals, Team USA has won seven gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals to this point. In terms of overall medal count, they trail only Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee. Norway has been dominant so far in the Winter Olympics with a staggering 27 medals already claimed. That total includes 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals. The Russian Olympic Committee currently sits in second place with an impressive 20 medal finishes so far. They have four gold medals, seven silver medals and nine bronze medals. Directly behind Team USA in fourth place is our neighbor to the north, Canada, which has 17 medals, but only two gold medals. Rounding the top five is Austria with 16 medals, including six gold medals.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO