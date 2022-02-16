WBHK (98.7 Kiss)/Birmingham's Jae' Nash Featured In All Access' 'Women To Watch' Column

When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade and that’s exactly what siblings Georgia and Caleb Nott, A.K.A. BROODS, did. Except instead of lemons, it was heartbreak and instead of lemonade it was an album titled Space Island. The album marks the New Zealand duo’s fourth album and comes from a vulnerable place for Georgia who provides lead vocals for the group. Following a difficult divorce, Georgia found solace in songwriting and creating an emotional sonic landscape with the help of her brother. The result is a 10-song journey through heartbreak and self-discovery that includes a feature from Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo on “I Keep” and comes alongside a tour announcement in support of the latest release. Luckily, amid all the excitement, All Access got the opportunity to hang with the sister and brother duo to get an inside look to the creation of the new album, what a real world Space Island would be like, what they miss most about music before technology became so prevalent and so much more. Book your ticket and take a journey to Space Island by checking out the full interview below:

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO