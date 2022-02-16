ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme 9 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 695 5G

Cover picture for the articleThe much-hyped Realme 9 Pro series is now official in the Indian market, and we got two new phones under this series – 9 Pro & 9 Pro+. In this article, we will be talking about the 9 Pro, which starts at ₹17,999 and comes with Snapdragon 695 5G SOC, a...

