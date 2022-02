The Premier League so far has seen Manchester City just 9 points ahead of Liverpool with them having a game in hand against the blues. Assuming Liverpool win that game, City’s lead will drop to 6 points ahead of 3 fixtures that could pose potential banana’s in the road to the side. If Manchester City could extend their spectacular form that led to a 5-0 away win in the Champions League then they would provide the platform to kick on and solidify their claim to the title.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO