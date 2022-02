People have been wondering when the world will return to “normal.” Now, as the world begins a third year of living with Covid-19, returning to our “normal” lives seems less likely. Pre-pandemic, lengthy commutes to the office in which we spent five days per week were routine for most, with high importance placed on physical “face time.” All too often and frustratingly, people came to work despite being sick, which, of course, is a huge no-no now.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO