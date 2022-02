COMMENT: Twice relegated. A deal seen little more than cover. But is Aaron Ramsdale now defining this new era at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta...?. Signing of the season? He'd have to come pretty close. Not only for what he's achieved on the pitch, but also for the atmosphere in and around Arsenal this season. He's transformed the place. He's transformed the relationship between the squad and the support. If so much of that tension between Arsenal's fans and the players has eased, the character and actions of Ramsdale have gone a long way to achieving that.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO