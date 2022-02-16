ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Get registered before the Republican Primary

Twin Falls Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing wrong with being independent — to a point. We’re at that point. Unaffiliated, independent voters must decide now if they’ll register Republican for the primary. When the Republican Party closed their primary, they limited voters’...

Twin Falls Times-News

Idaho View: Our elections are under attack

A question arises when it comes to some of the recent proposals coming out of the Idaho House of Representatives. First, there’s Blanchard Rep. Heather Scott’s House Bill 512, to amend existing law to prohibit school districts from holding another bond election within 11 months of a failed bond election.
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know Republican candidates running for for 14th Congressional District ahead of March primaries

Three Republican candidates are running for the 14th Congressional District position in the upcoming March primaries. The Republican candidates are incumbent Randy Weber, Keith Casey and Ruben Landon Dante. There are two Democratic candidates also running for the position. The winner of the March primaries will be on the ballot in the November general election. Candidate responses may have been edited for length and clarity.
shoredailynews.com

House Republican Leader endorses Kiggans in Republican Primary Race

State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) received a powerful endorsement on Tuesday in her bid to earn the Republican nomination to run against Rep. Elaine Luria in VA-02. U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy provided his endorsement to Kiggans on Tuesday in the crowded field of Republicans seeking to run against Luria. McCarthy will likely become Speaker of the House if Republicans flip the chamber during midterms.
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Kindergarten, voting, GOP primary

The first assignment of my 35-year kindergarten teaching career was in a small, rural Idaho town. The only available space for this newly offered program was in a condemned building on the grounds of an old TB hospital. Classroom highlights for my students that year were watching the teacher trap mice under the wastebasket, gathering after recess to the sound of a cowbell and riding a bus to PE once a week. The ensuing 34 years may not have been as “rustic” as that first year, but maintained two characteristics. Kindergarten never became mandatory and even though I retired teaching full-day kindergarten, it was never free. It’s time for Idaho to consider free, mandatory, full-day kindergarten. The data on better academic, social and emotional outcomes for full-day kindergarten students is conclusive. The full-day schedule offers students an opportunity for broader and deeper understandings of the curriculum, opportunities to develop social relationships that are foundational to future educational success and, most importantly, the time to gain the emotional maturity and confidence to see themselves as lifetime learners.
San Bernardino County Sun

Republicans and Biden’s infrastructure bill: Letters

Front page in the newspaper Feb. 6: “States bridges in need of repair.” What they should print right after that is this: “Every Republican voted against President Biden’s infrastructure bill.”. I know that no Republican will care about this. Their entire platform is to vote against...
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Republican Primary Forum: Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidates

A Republican Candidates Forum, organized by the Brown County Republican Party, took place Tuesday evening at Victory Life Church. The three-plus hour event featured introductory and closing comments, along with question-and-answer sessions, with candidates for Brown County Judge, County Commissioner in Precincts 2 and 4, and Justice of the Peace in Precincts 3 and 4.
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: We recommend Jon Spiers in Republican primary for Texas Land Commissioner

The Texas General Land Office is responsible for 13 million acres of public lands and mineral rights, support for military veterans and disaster recovery and relief. In the eight-person Republican race to replace George P. Bush, it’s border security and management of the Alamo that’s taken center stage. We recommend Dr. Jon Spiers — a 59-year-old heart surgeon, current attorney and former Houston-area congressional candidate — because we think he’s in lockstep with most Republicans on social issues while still running a campaign focused on the GLO’s responsibilities beyond the border wall.
Republic

Letter: Reader responds with list of what Republicans believe

In answer to Scott Keen’s letter to the editor (“What is it, exactly, that Republicans support?”, Feb. 2), here is exactly what Republicans support, in my opinion. Emphasis on equality of opportunity and not equality of outcome is very important!. Smaller government lets people take advantage of...
wcluradio.com

Republicans will dominate Barren County’s countywide primary races

GLASGOW — Barren County has shifted toward a Republican dominated electorate, and this year’s primary election will be the first to not include countywide Democratic races. Of the 32,477 registered voters in Barren County, 14,257 are registered Democrats and 15,770 are registered Republicans, according to data from the...
WWEEK

Conservative Bill Sizemore Enters the Republican Primary for Governor

Bill Sizemore, a former Republican nominee for governor who for decades successfully ran anti-tax ballot initiatives, entered the 2022 race for governor on Feb. 7. He says his decision was spurred in part by last week’s report by WW that Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam had in the past been part of a Portland swingers’ group. “I did not want to run unless I saw a path to victory,” Sizemore says, “and there have been several events that led me to believe that this is the time when we are going to end the 30-year drought of elected Republicans for governor.”
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Republicans will harm our children for votes

Iowans: I need you to read this, and I need you to act now to protect public education in our state. We are at a tipping point, and the voucher bill making its way through the Iowa Legislature will be devastating and have lasting implications for the quality of public education in our state.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Republicans’ goal is to obstruct Democrats, not help US

Regarding the editorial “Today’s GOP is defined by political nihilism. That’s bad for everyone.” (Jan. 20): I believe congressional Republicans’ primary goal under both Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden is to prevent a Democratic president from achieving anything. While most apparent with appointments to...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Six Republicans are running for lieutenant governor in primary election

(The Center Square) – Republicans in Texas will have six lieutenant governor candidates to choose from in the primary election scheduled for March 1. Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is running for re-election against the most challengers he’s ever faced, although none have anywhere near his war chest of $8.8 million.
