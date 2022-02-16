ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

This Unique Invention Helped My Toddler Learn To Ice Skate

By Dave Overlund
WJON
WJON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

My four year old got his first pair of ice skates from his grandma for Christmas. We took him out to skate on the lake that afternoon and it was a struggle to say the least. His little legs were understandably really wobbly and he wasn't confident enough to try to...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Ice-skating pooch shows off

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — An ice-skating dog named Benny is stopping skaters in their tracks in New York’s Central Park. The 8-year-old Labrador lives in Las Vegas with his owner, Cheryl Delsangro, who rescued him from a shelter as a puppy. “When I contacted the shelter, I found...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Culpeper Star Exponent

Meet Benny, the ice skating dog

Benny was rescued from a kill shelter seven years ago. His owner Cheryl realized from the get-go he was very smart and had some special gifts. So she trained him to ice skate.
PETS
The Citizen Online

Learning to Create With My Hands

When I was nine years old, I spent spring break with my grandparents in their humble mountains’ abode. During that week, I got a real shiner in a yard game of baseball by being a catcher who stood too close to the batter; developed a love for buttermilk biscuits with homemade jelly and, on Saturday night, took my only bath of the week. In a tin tub. In the middle of the rickety, drafty kitchen. As I scrubbed away a week’s worth of dirt with homemade soap, my grandmother kept the water warm by bringing kettles of hot water and pouring it in.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Ice Skates#Toddler
sevendaysvt

Ice Ice Baby! Dads and Kids Learn to Ice Fish

On Super Bowl Sunday, 35 dads and kids braved single-digit temperatures to learn how to ice fish on Indian Brook Reservoir in Essex. “Never take ice for granted,” instructor Michael Santos told the group. Before leading them onto the ice, Santos used a spud bar— a long pole with a chisel at the bottom — to strike the ice to determine if it was thick enough. He then drilled his first hole and measured the distance to the water with a scoop. Ice needs to be at least four inches thick to be safe. This ice, he estimated, was 18 inches. Now, they all just needed to be careful not to slip, Santos said, or to step in one of the holes that had already been drilled. “That’s a very quick way to end the day,” he said.
ESSEX, VT
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The ins and outs of learning how to ice-skate

Ice-skating. It looks so graceful and beautiful when the Olympians do it, but why is it so hard when you go ice-skating for the first time? If you are like me and recently tried ice-skating for the first time at Binghamton University’s free ice-skating rink for students (located between Whitney Hall and Old Johnson Hall) or have never gone skating before, then perhaps these upcoming tips will help you master the art of ice-skating.
BINGHAMTON, NY
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

WATCH: Ice skating dog rescued from shelter

NEW YORK - Try not to smile at this lovable guy. This is Benny, an 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating. On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation. Benny has performed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
KARK 4 News

Ice-skating dog is bringing awareness

NEW YORK CITY, NY — An ice-skating dog in New York. Not a dog on a sheet of ice. An ice-skating dog. A sight to be seen in Central Park is Benny, the ice-skating dog, stops other skaters in their tracks. The 8 year-old Labrador lives in Las Vegas with his owner who rescued him […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InspireMore

“I Like Your Face!” Toddler Melts Hearts When Dad Surprises Her With Shaved Beard.

When all a toddler has known is their dad with a beard, seeing them without one for the first time can lead to some… well, negative reactions, to say the least. Then there’s Ellie. Despite asking her dad to “take off” his beard, she was totally shocked when he later revealed that he had followed through with her request. Turns out, she completely forgot the conversation ever happened.
KIDS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: My pocket square invention

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today I want to talk about the pocket square. This little guy has been a staple of American suits dating back to the 1920's and 30's. We have loved them for decades but my question is this. Have you ever tried to fold one of these things! Nealrly impossible to get that little line right. Now some of my friends at the mens clothing store just said to stuff them in the pocket and let a little hang out and don't worry about it. I couldn't do that. I wanted mine to look sleek. So, I took a piece of paper and folded it to it looked like the perfect pocket square with two little peaks sticking out of the pocket. And voila! There it is. The perfect, albeit fake, pocket square!
GREENSBORO, NC
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Disney on Ice skates into Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Your favorite Disney characters are back in Grand Rapids for Disney on Ice. Grab your mouse ears and get ready for memories your family will cherish forever. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will be joined by some of their closest friends, including some Disney princesses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Shropshire Star

Father of toddler who stopped breathing urges parents to learn CPR

The father praised the 999 operator who guided him through resuscitation and helped save his daughter’s life. A father whose two-year-old daughter stopped breathing has praised a “brilliant” emergency phone line operator who helped save her life by guiding him through CPR. Mark Cummins, 37, from Alton...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
xrock1039.com

Benny the Ice-Skating Pup Makes NYC Debut

An astonishing ice-skating dog is taking New York City by storm. Benny the rescue labrador made his New York debut this week at Central Park’s Wollman Rink, where the pup skated to his heart’s content delighting loads of onlookers. He wears custom-made skates and has already skated his stuff all over the US, bringing joy while raising awareness and funds for children with autism and the Animal Vision Foundation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy