This Unique Invention Helped My Toddler Learn To Ice Skate

On Super Bowl Sunday, 35 dads and kids braved single-digit temperatures to learn how to ice fish on Indian Brook Reservoir in Essex. “Never take ice for granted,” instructor Michael Santos told the group. Before leading them onto the ice, Santos used a spud bar— a long pole with a chisel at the bottom — to strike the ice to determine if it was thick enough. He then drilled his first hole and measured the distance to the water with a scoop. Ice needs to be at least four inches thick to be safe. This ice, he estimated, was 18 inches. Now, they all just needed to be careful not to slip, Santos said, or to step in one of the holes that had already been drilled. “That’s a very quick way to end the day,” he said.
Comments / 0