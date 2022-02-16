ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Unique Invention Helped My Toddler Learn To Ice Skate

By Dave Overlund
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

My four year old got his first pair of ice skates from his grandma for Christmas. We took him out to skate on the lake that afternoon and it was a struggle to say the least. His little legs were understandably really wobbly and he wasn't confident enough to try to...

