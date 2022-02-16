Denver weather: Blast of snow could lead to tricky evening commute

A storm Wednesday could dump as much as 6 inches of snow in Denver and possibly disrupt the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Though the day could see a high near 38 degrees with some sunshine, snow is expected to start falling as early as 2 p.m., the weather service predicts. There's a 70% chance of precipitation, while possible daytime snow accumulation is between 1-3 inches of snow.

Snow is expected to fall until early Thursday, adding about another 3 inches of snow, the weather service says.

The weather service projects that the city and Denver International Airport could get 4-6 inches of snow, while Boulder and Castle Rock could see 6-8 inches.

Thursday's forecast calls for milder conditions, with a high near 37 degrees and sunny skies, followed by temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Bryce Read skis through Riverfront Park on a split board on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before 2 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. Northeast wind 8-11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7-10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.