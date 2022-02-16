ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Blast of snow could lead to tricky evening commute

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

A storm Wednesday could dump as much as 6 inches of snow in Denver and possibly disrupt the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Though the day could see a high near 38 degrees with some sunshine, snow is expected to start falling as early as 2 p.m., the weather service predicts. There's a 70% chance of precipitation, while possible daytime snow accumulation is between 1-3 inches of snow.

Snow is expected to fall until early Thursday, adding about another 3 inches of snow, the weather service says.

The weather service projects that the city and Denver International Airport could get 4-6 inches of snow, while Boulder and Castle Rock could see 6-8 inches.

Thursday's forecast calls for milder conditions, with a high near 37 degrees and sunny skies, followed by temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7cjk_0eG7DahW00
Bryce Read skis through Riverfront Park on a split board on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver, Colo. Timothy Hurst

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before 2 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 15. Northeast wind 8-11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7-10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

Biden to convene National Security Council meeting on Ukraine

President Biden will be convening a National Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday. “President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team. They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time,” she said.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#East Wind#Southwest
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy