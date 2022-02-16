Man shot dead aboard LIRR train, gunman flees

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- A man was shot to death aboard a Long Island Rail Road train bound for Penn Station early Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Yusef Staine from West Babylon, was shot at the Ronkonkoma station, according to police.

The westbound 1:51a.m. train to Penn was parked in Ronkonkoma when at least one shot was fired around 1:45 a.m. The train had not yet departed Ronkonkoma, which was its first stop.

Police believe Staine was shot by a man he was traveling with. They said it appears to be an isolated incident.

The second man fled the area and was still being sought Wednesday, police said. Witnesses said they saw a man running away.

Staine was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The train was taken out of service, as was an overnight eastbound train in Central Islip that was bound for Ronkonkoma.

An ongoing police investigation at the station caused train congestion and delays throughout the morning on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.