Last week, the government announced its plans to reveal some topics that will appear on A-Level exam papers and to provide pupils with a safety net to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. While I’m thrilled to see the government is FINALLY taking some responsibility for the mess it’s created in the education system, I’m a little confused as to why there has been no mention of uni students. Does our education not matter? Of course it does. We deserve a safety net too.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO