First Royal Visitor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Despite initially being excited about his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell audio venture, Prince Harry has reportedly been left “heartbroken” after the business decision appeared to put an even bigger strain on his relationship with the royal family. According to Royally Obsessed podcast host Rachel Bowie, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who is reportedly a friend of Prince Harry’s, mentioned how unhappy the dad-of-two was following the release of the first episode of the podcast he and Meghan recorded back in December 2020. And now we know why! And perhaps this has something to do with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only recorded one episode since their venture began!

