First Royal Visitor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor had what seems like her...

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband 'Desperate' To Return To U.K. Because Of This? Royal Collaborates With Serena Williams For A Cause

Prince Harry reportedly wants to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain. Prince Harry made headlines recently after he seemingly confirmed that he is planning to return to the U.K. to join the upcoming revelries in honor of Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee. The husband of Meghan Markle is currently seeking a judicial review after expressing his security concerns when his family steps foot in Britain.
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle: The duchess of Sussex's shocking talk of divorce

Meghan Markle's wedding speech allegedly surprised guests as she addressed divorce before referring to Prince Harry as ‘the one.’ The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made a veiled jab about life in the Royal Family while speaking to guests at the reception in 2018. After her divorce from her first husband, filmmaker Trevor Engelson, she reportedly claimed that finding love was worth the wait.
Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ WPA Pool) Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks, while Prince Harry’s latest moves have gotten a lot of attention. Fans believe the Duke has taken complete control of his connection with the royal family and other current issues.
Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcements – did you spot these standout differences?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, on Valentine's Day 2021 and the couple chose a sweet way to confirm the news. Given that Harry and Meghan had quit royal life nearly one year ago at that point and no longer needed to announce their personal and work updates via the palace, the couple were able to share a much more personal statement than other royals before them, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Lied About Not Knowing Royal Family Before Marriage? Money Allegedly Changed Duchess And Might Dump Her Husband Again

Meghan Markle's previous claim of not knowing anything about the royals was debunked. Meghan Markle has been consistently pitted against Kate Middleton. Though the two duchesses were both considered commoners prior to their wedding to Prince Harry and Prince William, many royal followers noticed that Meghan and Kate are different from each other.
Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex 'Terrified' After Romance With Prince Harry Leaked To The Public, Book Claims

Meghan Markle was reportedly terrified when her romance with Prince Harry leaked to the public. Meghan Markle was frightened when the public learned about her royal romance with Prince Harry, according to the book Finding Freedom. The former Suits star didn't have any experience being chased by paparazzi before meeting the British royal prince, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed.
Worse Than We Thought! New Heartbreaking Details About Prince Harry's Split From The Royal Family Just Leaked

Despite initially being excited about his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell audio venture, Prince Harry has reportedly been left “heartbroken” after the business decision appeared to put an even bigger strain on his relationship with the royal family. According to Royally Obsessed podcast host Rachel Bowie, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who is reportedly a friend of Prince Harry’s, mentioned how unhappy the dad-of-two was following the release of the first episode of the podcast he and Meghan recorded back in December 2020. And now we know why! And perhaps this has something to do with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only recorded one episode since their venture began!
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Planning To Return To England? Duke Allegedly Misses Prince Charles, Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could, allegedly, return to England this year with Charles' help. Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship has been strained for years. But royal insiders recently claimed that the father and son are slowly patching things up. In fact, during one of his interviews, the heir to the throne praised his youngest son and this was seen by many as Prince Charles’ way of extending an olive branch at Prince Harry.
