This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures were pointing to a slightly lower open once again as investors appear unsure where to go next. However, news broke from the U.S. State Department that a Russian attack on Ukraine was imminent. The news caused the futures to slide in premarket trading. Outside of geopolitical tensions, a number of economic announcements and earnings announcements are giving investors plenty to sift through.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO