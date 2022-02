Spanish films make their Berlinale comeback, while the market features buzzy new projects from first-timers and veteran filmmakers. Spanish productions make a strong Berlinale comeback this year, with two films in the main Competition: Alcarras, the second feature by Carla Simon who attracted international attention at Berlin 2017 for her acclaimed debut Summer 1993, which won the first feature prize, and One Year, One Night, a Spain-France co-production directed by Isaki Lacuesta. Lullaby, by first-time feature director Alauda Ruiz de Azua, is screening in Panorama, and there is a diverse slate of up‑and-coming and veteran filmmakers with new productions at the EFM to tempt buyers and the festival circuit.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO