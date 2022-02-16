ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 3.8% MoM in January vs. 2.0% expected

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Retail Sales saw larger than expected gains in January across headline and core measures, though December data saw large negative revisions. The US dollar has been choppy in response the latest data and not shown a clear reaction. Headline US Retail Sales rose by 3.8% MoM in January,...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Retail sales increased by 3.8 percent in January, as the fear of omicron recedes.

Retail sales increased by a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in November, far beyond the expectations of the majority of economists. It was a significant improvement over sales in the previous month, which fell 2.5 percent, according to revised numbers provided Wednesday by the United States Commerce Department. Inflationary pressures were...
BUSINESS
newschain

January retail sales bounce back after Omicron disruption

Shoppers returned to the high street in droves last month as UK retail sales rebounded after the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the easing of related restrictions, new figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales rose by 1.9% in January, meaning they were 3.6%...
RETAIL
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Price Index#The Us Census Bureau#Core Retail Sales#Retail Control#Us Retail Sales
US News and World Report

New Home Starts Slip in January as Weekly Jobless Claims Rise

The pace of new construction slowed in January, as homebuilders broke ground on new homes at an annual rate of 1.64 million units, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development. [. READ:. Fed Signals Aggressive Moves on Inflation ]
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
actionforex.com

Strong Sales Cementing the Importance of Fed Rate Hikes

Total US retail sales rose by 3.8% in January and by 3.3% ex auto and fuel vs expected 2.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Both figures confirm a favourable environment in the world’s largest economy for a tighter monetary policy. The nominal sales charts clearly show a break from the long-term...
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

US retail sales rise most in 10 months in broad-based rebound

U.S. retail spending roared back to life at the start of the year, surging by the most in 10 months and highlighting a steady appetite for merchandise like cars and furniture. The value of overall purchases rose 3.8% in January after a downwardly revised 2.5% drop in the prior month, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. The advance was nearly double the median estimate of 2%.
BUSINESS
KSLTV

Retail sales surge 3.8% in Jan. as threat of omicron eases

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was some easing of supply shortages. Retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 3.8% last month, whizzing past the projections of most economists. That compared to the prior month when sales slid 2.5% according to revised figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

US retail sales rise most in 10 months, defying Omicron woes

US retail sales jumped by the most in 10 months in January, rebounding from an end-of-year slump. The value of overall purchases rose 3.8 percent in January after a downwardly revised 2.5 percent drop in the prior month, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Surged in January by 1%, Double Expectations

Wholesale inflation rose 1% in January, twice as much as forecast as producers saw the prices they pay showing no sign of a slowdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5% for the month. On a yearly basis, prices rose 9.7%, the...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US retail sales race to record as economy shows dubious resilience ahead of rate hike

In what could be viewed as a courtesy to a number of pandemic-driven stimulus before and after the November 2020 US Presidential election with US households wealth hovering to a record in expense a caustic budget deficit what would more likely to require another debt-ceiling for the US Treasury from the Federal Reserve in a near term, US retail sales jumped by the most in more than ten months in January, as purchase of motor vehicles alongside other goods led the tallies.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy