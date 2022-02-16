US dollar moves sideways ahead of FOMC minutes

Financials: March Bonds are currently 1’07 higher at 152’02, down 6 for the week. March 10 Year Notes are 14 higher over night at 126’08, unchanged for the week and 5 Year Notes 7 higher at 117’26.5, down 2 for the week. Yesterday’s release of the prior months FOMC minutes yielded no surprises confirming that rate hikes are coming in the near future, although there will be no specific calendar dates for when this will occur. The Fed will also start trimming its balance sheet of inventory of Bonds and Mortgage backed Securities at a future date. Another market moving event is the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine’s Eastern Border which has been a “hot zone” for years. It appears that Russia continues to build up its military presence despite its claims of the opposite. Fear of this being inflationary pressured Bonds to new recent lows, along with U.S. inflationary data, of 150’12. Yields continue rise with an emphasis on the shorter dated treasuries as the yield curve continues to flatten. Technically, the market tested and traded through the 151’16 support level before rallying above the 152’00 level as the trade seeks the safety of U.S. treasuries. The trend remains down with support now at the weeks low of 150’12. Resistance is now at 154’08.

