US dollar moves sideways ahead of FOMC minutes

By OctaFx Analyst Team
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound was little changed after the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published the latest consumer inflation data. The numbers revealed that the headline and core inflation rose on a year-over-year basis. The two rose by 5.5% and 4.4%, respectively. But they also declined by 0.1% and 0.4% on a...

Related
Reuters

Morgan Stanley expects Fed to hike rates 6 times in 2022

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates six times this year for a total of 150 basis points, a faster increase than previously predicted, according to a research report from the bank on Thursday. Major investment banks have been penciling in an increasingly strong...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold Rallies Amid Soaring Inflation

Gold has broken out to reach its best level since June. The metal has found support from several major sources. These include: (1) heightened geopolitical risks and stock market volatility; (2) falling real yields, and more to the point (3) soaring inflation. Indeed, the number one source of support for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin traders preparing for tumultuous March, glassnode says

Bitcoin traders are pricing in uncertainty via the derivatives market, however on-chain supply of the crypto remains stable indicating that the market is ready to “ride out the storm ahead.” according to a report by on-chain data provider Glassnode on Monday,. There are no signs of a mass...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Uncertainty controls Wall Street

Stock indexes are mostly flat as the standoff with Russia and uncertainties about the Federal Reserve's next moves keep everyone in suspense. Investors are still unsure what to make of the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO say Russia is continuing to build its military forces near Ukraine while Russia says it has sent some troops home.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Fear of the Fed raising rates – The Russia/Ukraine situation continue to pressure the equity markets

Financials: March Bonds are currently 1’07 higher at 152’02, down 6 for the week. March 10 Year Notes are 14 higher over night at 126’08, unchanged for the week and 5 Year Notes 7 higher at 117’26.5, down 2 for the week. Yesterday’s release of the prior months FOMC minutes yielded no surprises confirming that rate hikes are coming in the near future, although there will be no specific calendar dates for when this will occur. The Fed will also start trimming its balance sheet of inventory of Bonds and Mortgage backed Securities at a future date. Another market moving event is the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine’s Eastern Border which has been a “hot zone” for years. It appears that Russia continues to build up its military presence despite its claims of the opposite. Fear of this being inflationary pressured Bonds to new recent lows, along with U.S. inflationary data, of 150’12. Yields continue rise with an emphasis on the shorter dated treasuries as the yield curve continues to flatten. Technically, the market tested and traded through the 151’16 support level before rallying above the 152’00 level as the trade seeks the safety of U.S. treasuries. The trend remains down with support now at the weeks low of 150’12. Resistance is now at 154’08.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Hoping for the best, waiting for the worst

Tensions mount on the Ukrainian border amid speculation Russia prepares for invasion. US data missed the market's expectations, adding to the increasingly sour mood. EUR/USD is technically neutral, the next directional move will depend on sentiment. The EUR/USD pair seesaws between gains and losses below the 1.1400 threshold, as speculative...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold and other safe havens soar as Ukrainian tensions rise

The Japanese yen rose slightly against the US dollar after the latest Japan trade and machinery order numbers. According to the statistics agency, Japan's exports rose by 9.6% in January, a sharp decline from the previous month's 17.5%. In the same period, imports rose by 39.6% in January. As a result, the country's trade deficit jumped to a ten-year high mostly because of the rising oil prices. Meanwhile, the closely watched core machinery order numbers rose by 3.6% and 5.1% on a MoM and YoY, respectively.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold price surges on renewed geopolitical tensions

Spot gold advanced 1.4% on Thursday and hit new 8-month high, as renewed tensions over Ukraine and less hawkish than expected Fed minutes, boosted demand for safe-haven metal. Fresh acceleration came ticks ahead of psychological $1900 barrier, violation of which would open way for further advance and unmask key Fibo resistance at $1922 (61.8% retracement of $2074/$1677 descend).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY won’t always be a rising sun

Rising economic activity and lower inflation from Japan could dampen further gains in USD/JPY just as the broad US dollar’s ascent shows signs of stalling. USD/JPY has been the best performing major currency pair over the past twelve months. Past performance, however, is not a guarantee of future performance. Rising economic activity and lower inflation from Japan could dampen further gains in USD/JPY just as the broad US dollar’s ascent shows signs of stalling.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stable around 1.1360 as tensions remain between Russia and Ukraine

The EUR/USD fluctuated during Thursday’s session but remained up 0.14% in the week. Risk-aversion in the financial markets remains unless tensions between Ukraine and Russia ease. EUR/USD is neutral biased, but downward risks remain as long as the pair stays under 1.1400. On Thursday, amid mounting tensions in the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Demand for safety continues, but not for the greenback

Ukraine-Russia conflict continued to dominate the headlines and fueled demand for safe-haven assets, although speculative interest stood away from the greenback. Major pairs remained stable within familiar levels after both countries blamed each other for some shelling that took place early on Thursday in the Donbass territory. The situation escalated...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Russia-Ukraine tensions heighten, bond prices soar, stocks tumble

Summary: Stocks tumbled, bond prices soared, metal prices rallied, and yields fell as the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine over its border escalated. Evidence grew that Russia was moving toward an imminent invasion. At this time of writing, the DOW was down 1.75% (34,322) while the S&P500 lost 2.05% to 4,385 (4,465 Wednesday). The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slumped 8 basis points to 1.97%. Risk-off saw precious metals take off. Gold jumped 1.55% to US$1,899 (US$ 1,870) while Silver rose 0.94% to US$23.80 (US$ 23.40). In FX, the flight-to-quality saw the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc as best performers. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, gained mildly to 95.82 from 95.75. Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slid 0.39% to 114.95 (115.60). The USD/CHF pair (US Dollar-Swiss Franc) dipped 0.28% to 0.9200 from 0.9230. Sterling gained 0.29% against the US Dollar, the GBP/USD pair settling at 1.3620 (1.3565). The Euro was little changed, settling at 1.1362 from 1.1360 on Wednesday. Risk and Asian/Emerging Market currencies were mixed. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) dipped to 0.7190 from 0.7197 while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) edged up to 0.6690 from 0.6675. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) dipped to 6.3340 from 6.3370. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) was flat at 1.3440.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1358. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline to reach 1.1320 or even extend this structure down to 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1400. GBP/USD,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Investors flee crypto, higher risk assets on mounting Ukraine tensions

Bitcoin, ether and other major altcoins plummeted as a Russian invasion seemed more likely again. Investors also remained concerned about inflation. Market moves: Bitcoin plummets below $41,000 as Ukraine tensions rise; altcoins also drop. Technician's take: BTC sellers remain active at resistance levels, maintaining the short-term downtrend. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC):...
MARKETS

