Harris County, TX

Deputies shot in 'ambush' but manage to return fire: 'They stayed in the fight'

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
 4 days ago

Two young Texas sheriff's deputies are recovering after they were shot in an "ambush," but managed to return fire, fatally shooting the suspect, officials said.

The Harris County sheriff's deputies -- ages 27 and 28 -- were both hospitalized in stable condition, Harris County Chief Deputy Edison Toquica told reporters late Tuesday.

MORE: 9-year-old 'fighting for her life' after road rage shooting, police ramp up pressure for arrest

The incident began when the officers responded to a call Tuesday night by someone who reported a family member firing a gun in the home, Toquica said.

Deputies were confronted by the suspect, who Toquica said immediately pointed his gun at the deputies and fired in their direction.

KTRK - PHOTO: Harris County police investigate the scene where two deputies were shot, Feb. 16, 2022, in Harris County, Texas.

One deputy was hit in the leg and the other was struck in the leg and grazed in the head and ear, Toquica said.

The deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect, who died from his injuries, he said.

KTRK - PHOTO: Harris County police investigate the scene where two deputies were shot, Feb. 16, 2022, in Harris County, Texas.

Toquica commended the deputies, saying they "probably wouldn’t have done anything different … they approached the residence as they should have."

"They were ambushed," he said.

MORE: Woman stabbed to death in Manhattan apartment in seemingly random attack

Remarking on how the deputies returned fire after being shot, Toquica said, "They stayed in the fight and did what they were supposed to do, and as a result, they're alive."

One deputy has been on the job for two years and the other has been on the force for one year, he said.

The suspect had been out on a personal recognizance bond for a 2020 charge of aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica added.

Comments / 68

Lou Cummings
4d ago

Time to treat criminals like they did in the 30s and 40s. Track them to where they live. Give them 30 seconds to surrender. Then open fire on the house until you run out of ammo. Time to put things right for law abiding Citizens.

Reply(8)
28
Lastmanstanding
4d ago

God bless the Deputies are ok and managed to kill the suspect. This is what officers have to deal with on a daily basis. Always in the back of their mind not know if the will see their families again. Speedy recovery and thank you for protecting others.

Reply
19
George
4d ago

Wishing the deputies a speedy recovery. Blessings to them and their families.

Reply
20
