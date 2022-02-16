ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYIHw_0eG6zdHI00

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday.

The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.

All three substances are on WADA's Prohibited List.

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the ITA said in a statement.

Kaminska, 34, has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample and may also challenge the suspension before the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD).

Kaminska is the second athlete to test positive in Beijing after Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki, who was provisionally suspended last week. read more

The Beijing Olympics have been under a doping cloud after figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event gold medal, was allowed to compete in the individual competition despite testing positive for a banned substance in a sample from December. read more

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Incogmachito
3d ago

Oh, she's 34 and from Ukraine so she can be suspended but if you're 15 and from Russia, you're good to go? Shifting standards make a fake Olympics.

Reply(1)
10
debbie
3d ago

Shi is not Russian..maybe she should lobby for her country to allow it to be absorbed by Putin..Then they could let her compete anyway ..

Reply
5
Gloria Catherine
3d ago

she gets banned yet a teenage skater doesn't...such a disgrace and double standard

Reply
12
