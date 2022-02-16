ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than Half Of UK’s Film & TV Workforce Experienced Bullying And Harassment Last Year, Says Alarming Report; “Mental Health Crisis” Plateauing

By Max Goldbart
 2 days ago
More than half of the UK’s film and TV industry workforce experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in the past year, according to alarming statistics from The Film & TV Charity (TFTVC) that did find the “ mental health crisis” to be plateauing.

The organization’s second ever Looking Glass report , which surveyed more than 2,000 people, found 57% had been targeted by these unacceptable behaviors in 2021. Broken down, around 40% said they had experienced bullying, 39% racial harassment or discrimination and 11% sexual harassment.

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of TFTVC, described the results to Deadline as “shocking, surprising and disheartening.”

“I really hoped this behavior was changing in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein and Noel Clarke incidents so to see such problematically high figures is very troubling,” said Pumfrey.

There is, however, a “real cross-industry effort to tackle the issue through multiple angles,” added the charity boss, pointing to her organization’s bullying advice work, updated principles from the BFI and BAFTA and industry body ScreenSkills’ training.

“We’re doing a better job at co-ordinating this work and the impact should be greater than the sum of our parts,” said Pumfrey, whose organization’s Let’s Reset campaign is about to pivot towards focusing on bullying.

Today’s Looking Glass 2021 report found the proportion of people reporting poor mental health to have plateaued over the past two years at 13%, with 39% reporting “fair” mental health, 25% “good” and 23% “very good.”

In 2019, these results were described as indicative of a “mental health crisis” by the UK’s Work Foundation but Pumfrey welcomed a “note of optimism” in that they haven’t worsened, coming after a difficult two-year period for an industry dealing with months of lockdown and the introduction of stringent Covid-19 protocols.

“We heard from people working in the industry that mental health is now part of the conversation in a way that it wasn’t two years ago” she added, pointing out that mental health in society has “deteriorated as a whole” during the pandemic.

“Many of our partners have hugely improved their approach, expecting line managers to have mental health awareness training and bringing in other measures. I don’t think those things solve the underlying causes but I think building awareness is a valuable part of the picture.”

The report comes two days after UK film execs Rebecca Day and Sarah Mosses spotlighted on a Deadline-hosted panel the improvements that have been made in mental health since the pandemic started.

More concerns

There is still plenty for the industry to be concerned about, however.

A measly 10% said TV and film is a “mentally healthy” place to work and nearly one-third (31%) had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past year – 10 percentage points above the national average.

Furthermore, the number of Black, Asian or minority ethnic individuals reporting good mental health fell by 6% from 2019 and disabled respondents dipped 4%, bucking the overall plateauing trend.

Three-quarters of disabled people said they considered leaving the industry in the past year, an increase on 2019.

Pumfrey therefore put the issue down to retention driven by poor conditions and lengthy working hours, with one-in-six people reporting plus-60-hour working weeks.

“Everyone gets excited about attracting new people to the industry but we need to get our house in order first,” she added. “If you care about available talent and believe in the importance of diversity, then you need to focus hard on the retention problem.”

This problem is especially difficult given the “shadowy” side of the UK’s ongoing production boom, added Pumfrey, with labour in short supply and the workforce stretched to breaking point.

Recent statistics showed record spend on film and high-end TV last year and the streamers are busily buying up studio space and moving more and more shows to the UK.

The Independent

Nursery worker who told bosses she was pregnant week after starting asked if keeping baby was a ‘good idea’

A nursery worker who was asked if keeping her baby was a ‘good idea’ after telling bosses she was pregnant has won a discrimination claim in court.Darci Topping, 23, was quizzed about her baby’s father, whether she would go through with the pregnancy then made redundant during the pandemic by managers at a Lancashire nursery, an employment tribunal heard.Ms Topping, who is now a mother to a one-year-old boy called Stanley, is set to receive compensation after successfully suing the Stepping Stones Nursery in Hoddlesden for pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal.The hearing in Manchester heard that Ms Topping – who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

1 in 10 Black people in the U.S. are immigrants, new data finds

One in 10 Black people living in the U.S. are immigrants, and the number is only expected to rise, according to new data. A Pew Research Center analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the University of Minnesota found that 4.6 million Black immigrants were living in the U.S. in 2019. That figure grew from about 800,000 in 1980. According to the report, 9.5 million Black immigrants are expected to live in the U.S. by 2060. The Black population represents all those who self-identify as Black.
SOCIETY
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
