The rappers' collaboration storms in at No. 1 on the genre chart, and they could return with another hit together next week. It was no problem at all for Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s new single to become an instant hit, as the pair’s collaboration, “Do We Have a Problem?” storms in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated Feb. 19. The single starts as both the genre’s top-selling song and most-streamed track for the week.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO