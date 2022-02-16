Todd McShay's Mock Draft: See who the Raiders select in Round 1

It’s no secret that the Raiders must address their wide receiver need this offseason. Hunter Renfrow is a Pro Bowl player, but they desperately need someone who can win on the outside.

The biggest question is when and how they will do it. Will they use the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to address that need? Or, will they look to free agency to fill that hole with a proven player? While we are only a few weeks into the offseason, most mock drafts have the Raiders going wide receiver in Round 1.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft on ESPN, he has the Raiders selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at pick No. 22. Here is what McShay had to say about the possible pairing:

“This is a no-brainer. Olave is a polished route runner. He’s fast with great explosion off the line. His ball skills are excellent. And his production speaks for itself: Olave found the end zone in nine of 11 games last season. Hunter Renfrow had a great season for Las Vegas, but tight end Darren Waller struggled to stay healthy and receiver Zay Jones is now a free agent. If the Raiders want to stay in stride with the other AFC West offenses — especially if Denver finds a way to trade for Aaron Rodgers — then they have to get quarterback Derek Carr a better supporting cast and get their first-round draft success back on track.”

Olave is the most pro-ready receiver in this class as he has several years of production. In his four years at Ohio State, he caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. He would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and his game would mesh well with Carr.

It’s very likely that Olave will be available when the Raiders pick in the first round. But will the front office opt for a player with a bit more upside, such as Treylon Burks or Jameson Williams? That remains to be seen, but it does feel likely that the Raiders will draft a big-school receiver in Round 1 this year.