ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Todd McShay's Mock Draft: See who the Raiders select in Round 1

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N0Sw_0eG6z4fE00

It’s no secret that the Raiders must address their wide receiver need this offseason. Hunter Renfrow is a Pro Bowl player, but they desperately need someone who can win on the outside.

The biggest question is when and how they will do it. Will they use the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to address that need? Or, will they look to free agency to fill that hole with a proven player? While we are only a few weeks into the offseason, most mock drafts have the Raiders going wide receiver in Round 1.

In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft on ESPN, he has the Raiders selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at pick No. 22. Here is what McShay had to say about the possible pairing:

“This is a no-brainer. Olave is a polished route runner. He’s fast with great explosion off the line. His ball skills are excellent. And his production speaks for itself: Olave found the end zone in nine of 11 games last season.

Hunter Renfrow had a great season for Las Vegas, but tight end Darren Waller struggled to stay healthy and receiver Zay Jones is now a free agent. If the Raiders want to stay in stride with the other AFC West offenses — especially if Denver finds a way to trade for Aaron Rodgers — then they have to get quarterback Derek Carr a better supporting cast and get their first-round draft success back on track.”

Olave is the most pro-ready receiver in this class as he has several years of production. In his four years at Ohio State, he caught 175 passes for 2,702 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. He would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and his game would mesh well with Carr.

It’s very likely that Olave will be available when the Raiders pick in the first round. But will the front office opt for a player with a bit more upside, such as Treylon Burks or Jameson Williams? That remains to be seen, but it does feel likely that the Raiders will draft a big-school receiver in Round 1 this year.

Comments / 0

Related
steelersnow.com

Steelers Trade Up for Malik Willis in Mock Draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay

ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his latest mock draft on Wednesday, and has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading up to snag their quarterback of the future. McShay predicts the Steelers will strike a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in April’s draft, leaping up to the 17th-overall pick to select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals which quarterback is best fit for Steelers

The Steelers are looking to find their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Evidently, Todd McShay has one prospect in mind for the proud franchise. According to McShay, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would be a tremendous fit for the Steelers. “He’s a dynamic athlete,” started McShay. “That’s what you get,...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: ESPN’s Todd McShay’s 1st-round mock projects Giants getting help on both sides of the ball, including elite pass rusher

When Todd McShay speaks, people listen. The ESPN NFL Draft analyst is out with latest first-round mock for the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Giants have a pair of first-round picks in 2022: their own, plus one from the Chicago Bears as part of the deal which sent Justin Fields to the Windy City and Kadarius Toney to the Big Apple.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Aaron Rodgers
247Sports

NFL Draft: Eagles must build around Jalen Hurts with first round picks or pursue veteran QB, Todd McShay says

The Philadelphia Eagles have no shortage of first round picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft — three to be exact — but the question remains what Philadelphia will do with those picks. According to draft analyst Todd McShay, drafting a quarterback is not an option for the Eagles in the 2022 class given the lack of star-studded signal-callers. Rather, the Eagles must trade for a veteran quarterback, or go all in on incumbent starter Jalen Hurts and build around him with those picks.
NFL
The Flint Journal

Detroit Lions take DE Aidan Hutchinson, QB Sam Howell in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is sticking to his guns regarding the Detroit Lions. The order has changed since his last mock draft was published, but the picks have not. McShay has Detroit taking Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson at Pick 2, then North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell at Pick 32. He had Hutchinson at Pick 1 in his first go-round, with Howell at Pick 25. Hutchinson’s name hasn’t left the top of mock drafts, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing between now and April. It’s worth noting the draft analyst sent Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal to Jacksonville at Pick 1. That left the Lions to pick between the top edge defenders on the board in Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Mock Draft#Drafts#American Football#Round 1#Espn#Ohio State#Afc West
97.3 ESPN

Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Eagles Take Back-to-Back Bulldogs

The Eagles may have addressed wide receiver in the past two drafts, but ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts Philadelphia will continue to add to its receiving core in 2022. In the analyst’s latest post Super Bowl mock draft, the Eagles one of their three first-round picks No. 19 overall on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks .
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

Todd McShay mocks Utah LB Devin Lloyd to Broncos at Pick 9

Today, ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay dropped his Mock Draft 2.0. In it, the analyst gave impact linebacker Devin Lloyd from Utah to the Broncos. In his own words, this was McShay’s rationale for the pick:. Will Denver end up with Aaron Rodgers? It’s hard to project anything for...
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

2022 NFL Draft: Todd McShay has the Arizona Cardinals addressing their need at edge in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay dropped his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft and he has a new name going to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona’s roster has impact players headed toward free agency all over the place, but one of the biggest is edge rusher Chandler Jones. Coupled with the fact that soon-to-be 33-year-old J.J. Watt is coming off a shoulder surgery, this pass rush — which produced 41 sacks last season, tied for 13th most — could take a step back in 2022. Johnson had 12 sacks and 45 pressures at Florida State in 2021 and then put on a show at the Senior Bowl. Even if the Cardinals lose Jones this March, Johnson could join Markus Golden and Watt to form a solid pass-rush group.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots fill huge need in Todd McShay's latest projections

The 2022 NFL Draft is a very important one for the New England Patriots. They made huge strides in 2021, posting a 10-7 record and earning a playoff spot. Many of the team's young players took impressive steps in their development, most notably 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who was the league's best rookie quarterback by a fairly wide margin.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints grab yet another different franchise QB in Todd McShay’s latest mock

Another day, another mock draft. Another mock draft, another quarterback sent to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In Todd McShay’s recent first round mock draft for ESPN (Insider required), the Saints grab their franchise quarterback with the 18th overall selection, and add a name many in Who Dat Nation have hoped the Saints will consider:
NFL
247Sports

Georgia Football: ESPN’s Todd McShay projects 4 Bulldogs to go in 1st round

If ESPN’s Todd McShay’s insight proves to be correct, the first round of this year’s NFL draft will be one worth celebrating for Georgia. McShay’s latest mock draft projects four Georgia players will be taken in the first round. Georgia has the most players projected to go in McShay’s latest mock, two more than Alabama, Michigan, Washington and Ohio State, which were tied for the second-most.
NFL
247Sports

ESPN draft expert McShay projects Penn State star Jahan Dotson in first round

Now that the NFL season has ended, franchises across the league have shifted focus toward upcoming roster changes, featuring another influx of rookies. The 2022 NFL Draft occurs April 28-30 in Las Vegas, and Penn State is expected to produce several selections. Longtime ESPN draft expert Todd McShay included one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy