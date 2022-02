Once again, folks in Minden, Louisiana, have knocked it out of the park raising a record amount of money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Every year Minden residents come together as a community to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through an auction, raffles, a chili cook-off, a cornhole tournament, races, and more. It's a full four days of fellowship, food trucks, and fun activities. We thought last year was huge. After all, raising a record $1.6 million during a pandemic is nothing to sneeze at. But this year, a very special donation helped to put them over the top!

MINDEN, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO