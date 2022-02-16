ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail sales surge 3.8% in Jan. as threat of omicron eases

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up the spending pace in January as the threat of omicron faded and there was...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Walmart forecasts full-year profit above expectations

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, signaling a steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues and rampant cost inflation pressure the retail giant’s margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Live Retail sales rebound despite inflation surge - live updates

Pay-per-mile road charging 'threatens electric car sales'. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Rising recession risk in the US may soon kill off global inflation. Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter​. Retail sales rebounded strongly in January as shoppers shrugged off surging inflation and headed back to the high street. Sales...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian Tire beats estimates as holiday season drives sales

(Reuters) -Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, as consumers splurged on sporting goods, garden equipment and home decor during the holiday season. A pandemic-driven trend of spending more time indoors and remodeling homes has continued, boosting demand for tools and...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
International Business Times

Walmart Reports Solid Q4 Profits On Strong US Consumer Demand

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Thursday as strong consumer demand during the festive season offset the hit from higher costs. The giant retailer pointed to some $400 million in higher-than-expected supply chain costs at its namesake US division, plus an additional $400 million hit due to employee absences during the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Walmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart muscled through rising inflation, a snarled global supply chain and surging costs related to COVID-19 sick leave among its workers to deliver strong fourth quarter results Thursday. The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also delivered on Thursday an upbeat outlook for this...
BUSINESS
WWD

Consumer Spending Is Picking Up at Walmart

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is proving that consumer spending is picking up throughout the nation, despite inflationary pressures, as the world attempts to reopen.   The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer revealed quarterly and full-year earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines for both the quarter and full year, thanks to groceries and gifts during the recent holiday shopping season. Walmart increased its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to close up 4.01 percent Thursday to $138.88 apiece. More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ap#Americans
stockxpo.com

Retail sales surge 3.8% in January, much more than expected amid inflation rise

Consumer spending bounced back sharply in January as rising inflation and a post-holiday surge kept cash registers ringing, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Retail sales for the month rose 3.8%, much better than the 2.1% Dow Jones estimate. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation; the 0.6% rise in the...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 3.8% mom in Jan, ex-auto sales up 3.3% mom

US retail sales rose 3.8% mom to USD 649.8B in January above expectation of 1.8% mom. Ex-auto sales rose 3.3% mom, above expectation of 1.0% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 4.2% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 3.8% mom. Retail trade rose 4.4% mom. Total sales for November 21 through January 2022...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Breaking: US Retail Sales rise by 3.8% MoM in January vs. 2.0% expected

US Retail Sales saw larger than expected gains in January across headline and core measures, though December data saw large negative revisions. The US dollar has been choppy in response the latest data and not shown a clear reaction. Headline US Retail Sales rose by 3.8% MoM in January, well...
RETAIL
Boston Herald

January retail sales surprise with 3.8% jump as consumers defy inflation

NEW YORK — Fueled by higher pay, solid job growth and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their retail spending last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a much bigger...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Walmart's earnings and the great retail convergence

Walmart reported earnings this morning that beat estimates, driven in part by comparable sales growth of 5.6% for the fourth quarter, but it also noted that its ad services business generated some $2.1 billion in sales. Why it matters: It wasn't all that long ago industry insiders were predicting the...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

French Grocer Carrefour Pins Hopes on Digital Efforts to Improve Sales and Boost Revenue

French supermarket chain Carrefour on Wednesday (Feb. 16) announced its full-year 2021 results, highlighting several advances made to accelerate the group’s billion-dollar digital strategy. Overall, the multinational retailer reported a net profit of 1.07 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year, up from the 641 million euros ($729 million) it...
RETAIL
Axios

Retail therapy a national pastime

Retail sales receipts grew even bigger last month amid depressed levels of consumer sentiment. Why it matters: The current divergence between spending and mood reflects the major opposing forces in this strengthening economy. It also potentially foreshadows a slowdown in demand. State of play: Retail sales grew 3.8% in January...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Holiday Shoppers, Subscribers Boost Shopify 2021 Q4, Yearly Numbers

While many merchants across the U.S. and around the world were disappointed with the results of the unofficial kickoff weekend to the 2021 holiday shopping season, Shopify’s platform topped $6.3 billion in sales from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Cyber Monday in California.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Ahold Delhaize, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales. Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy