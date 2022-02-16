Adam Schefter Shuts Down Some Eagles QB Rumors

During Odell Beckham Jr.’s short stint with the Cleveland Browns, fans and media alike wondered if he was washed. Well, OBJ put those thoughts to bed as he was a major reason why the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. An article on cleveland.com went on to explain why OBJ was never the issue for the Browns, even writing quote: 'That’s not to lay all of the blame at Baker Mayfield’s feet, but he was part of the problem.' Shannon Sharpe breaks down how OBJ proved that his struggles in Cleveland were primarily on Baker.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO