Adam Schefter Shuts Down Some Eagles QB Rumors

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer suggested four NFL teams are “ready to take a major swing” at the quarterback position this offseason. “We still don’t know which quarterbacks are going to be available,” Breer said in his report. “There’s a good group of suitors out there ready to take a major swing at the position (the Broncos, Eagles, Panthers and Commanders). And the fewer top-end guys—such as Wilson, Watson or Rodgers—are available, the greater Garoppolo’s value will become.”
Comments / 0