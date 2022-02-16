ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Madhya Pradesh Government recognizes Makemyhouse.com as a unique architectural services startup

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): In a program organized under the Sansad Sewa Sankalp Initiative, Hon'ble Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh, awarded as many as 25 startups of state working on innovative ideas. These startups were selected by a committee of experts after...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Teylor has Been Named Startup of the Year 2021 in Zürich

Teylor is the CEO of Zürich-based lending platform, which was named the European Startup of the year 2021 in Zurich by Hackernoon. He says it's a really great feeling to be recognized by a publication that I have been reading since long before I started Teylors. TeylOr's mission is to build the lenders of tomorrow. Our goal in 2022 is to become the leading SME lending platform in Europe. We are also massively growing our team, so finding smart minds and people that fit with our culture will be a key focus in 2022.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India

Vivek Khatri, Director of Emizentech, India, says he is proud to be recognized as the “Trending Startups in Jaipur, India’s.” The “HackerNoon” team will step forward with more zeal towards accomplishing their objectives. We accept this acknowledgment as an appreciating tap on our back. We have the warriors who work hard day and even night to meet the customers’ expectations and business objectives.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Village Business Ideas That You Can Convert into Ventures

Starting a business is a big endeavour in and of itself, and developing that business to make it sustainable and lucrative requires a significant amount of effort and time. It's nearly like raising a child from infancy to adulthood. As if this wasn't difficult enough, it's a massive hurdle to...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani Pnn#Sansad#Architectural#Architectsallied#Co Founder#Makeyhouse Com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Startup focusing on service robots opening office in Oakland

A neuroscience and robotics company founded last year in Kansas is moving to Oakland. Neuraville LLC has signed a multiyear lease in the 200 block of Craig Street, which will allow the company to expand its relationship with nearby Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Neuraville, which was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atlantanews.net

Mobile Engagement Market is projected to touch USD 126 billion by 2027

The global Mobile Engagement Market is slated to touch USD 126.26 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 45.7% from 2020 to 2027. The commendable growth is attributed to the growing usage of mobile applications and the shifting preference from conventional forms of advertising through printed forms to several digital information platforms, including mobile phones.
MARKETS
pymnts

Robotics Could Integrate With Restaurants’ Digital Systems Within a Year

As restaurants’ labor challenges combine with rising food costs and other supply chain issues to present new challenges, the need to leverage technology for greater operational efficiency becomes increasingly pressing. As such, many businesses are seeking out automated solutions to reduce their labor needs, leading to rapid innovations in restaurant robotics.
ELECTRONICS
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
India
The Drum

How Swiggy got its teeth into India’s growing appetite for food delivery

As part of The Drum’s latest Deep Dive, Marketing Secrets of Fast-Growth Brands, we look at Swiggy’s massive success as an on-demand platform in India. Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform, has been on a massive growth journey since it was founded in Bengaluru in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini.
Inc.com

How to Make Mentorship Work in the Startup World

Mentee and mentor are words that make me cringe. They connote an antiquated, excessively formal transactional relationship where the mentor has valuable knowledge, connections, or status, and the mentee is a sponge that merely receives. Large corporations commonly have formal mentorship programs. But if you work for a fast-growing startup,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
pymnts.com

London IVF Insurance Startup Gaia Raises $20M

Gaia, the fertility care startup, has closed on a 14-million-pound ($20 million) Series A funding round, the London-based company announced Monday (Feb. 14). Founded in 2019 to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable, Gaia said it will use the funding to scale its operations and expand globally, targeting markets including the United States.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
INTERNET
The Press

GoDysh Receives Patent for their Unique Dish-Discovery and Delivery Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted San Francisco Bay area-based GoDysh Inc. patent number 11182815 that covers "Methods and Apparatus for Dish Ratings and Management System." The receipt of the patent legitimizes GoDysh's unique offering of authenticated user ratings and reviews, enabling diners to view, compare and order customer-favorite dishes within a 45-mile radius.
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

People prefer interacting with female robots in hotels

People are more comfortable talking to female rather than male robots working in service roles in hotels, according to a study by Washington State University researcher Soobin Seo. The study, which surveyed about 170 people on hypothetical service robot scenarios, also found that the preference was stronger when the robots...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Human Services Software Market is Going to Boom | BizStream, RedMane Technology, INSZoom

Latest released the research study on Global Human Services Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Human Services Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Human Services Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CiviCore (United States),Foothold Technology (United States),Eccovia Solutions (United States),Noble Child (United States),Social Solutions (United States),BizStream (United States),Foster Care Technologies (United States),RedMane Technology (United States),INSZoom (United States),Fulton Street Software (United States).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market May See A Big Move | Major Giants Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk

The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including FuGenX Technologies, Assignar, SAP, SmarTVid.Io, Predii, IBM, Coins Global, Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, Askporter, Beyond Limits, Deepomatic, Alice Technologies, Jaroop & DarKTrace etc have been looking into Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Benefit Consulting Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Wage Works, Discovery Benefits, Mercer

The Latest Released Benefit Consulting Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Benefit Consulting Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Benefit Consulting Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Lumity, ADP, Insperity, Sequoia Consulting Group, Wage Works, Discovery Benefits, Mercer, Benefit Resource, Sun Life Financial, Unum, Aon Consulting, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co & Benefit Hub.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Cogs and Monsters, book review: Retooling economics for a digital world

A couple of weeks ago, Jack Monroe set off a storm in the UK by detailing the three-digit inflation that applies to the basic food ranges poor people depend on. Within a fortnight, the Office of National Statistics was redesigning how it calculates inflation across the UK and Asda had restored its basic range to the shelves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechCrunch

Actual, which renders company ESG data in a SimCity-like platform, raises $5M seed

That’s the germ of the idea behind Actual, a SimCity-like platform designed to render all this data in a manageable interface, but still accurately. It’s now raised $5 million in seed funding from Buckley Ventures, Hyper, Wndrco, Sequoia Scout, Signalfire Scout, and Craft Scout. It also says it has companies like Allbirds, Giga and VF Corp (a global apparel and footwear co.), New Zealand Merino and ZQRX using it to figure out their ESG mandates.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nigerian FinTech Earnipay Nets $4M in Seed Funding for On-Demand Pay

FinTech on-demand salary access provider Earnipay has closed a $4 million seed round, the Nigerian company announced Thursday (Feb. 17). The cash will be used to speed development of its tech platform to serve large employers. By doing so, Earnipay said it will provide employees with tools to make better financial decisions and improve their quality of life. The company said it expects to offer its on-demand salary to 200,000 employees by the end of 2022.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy