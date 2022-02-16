ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

By Stacker
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Robert Zemeckis
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Nora Ephron
Person
Tom Junod
Person
Tom Wolfe
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Tom Tykwer
Person
Steven Spielberg
Telegraph

I was fired by Tom Hanks – and it broke me

Twenty years ago, Connor Ratliff was at home in Toxteth, Liverpool, and feeling pretty good about himself. He’d ditched his studies at the University of Missouri and moved to Merseyside to train as an actor at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (Lipa), and he was right on the brink of his big break.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Tristar Pictures#Metacritic
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks New Comedy Pre-Sells to Sony for Record $60 Million

If you are Tom Hanks, then you are having a pretty sweet day. His upcoming comedy was sold to Sony for a record $60 million. That will be enough to get some of his favorite fast food, too. Still, there are details to this so let’s get to it with some help from Deadline. The comedy movie is titled A Man Called Otto and that price tag is a record for worldwide right.
MOVIES
Popculture

Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller Leaves Netflix

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's most acclaimed movies just left the Netflix catalog last week. Shutter Island stopped streaming on Monday, Jan. 31. Fans looking for the classic thriller will need to find it somewhere else. Shutter Island was one of DiCaprio's many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, and it is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Trailer With Tom Hanks Has Finally Dropped, And We’re All Shook Up

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has been a long time in the making, with the production taking almost a decade to make it to the big screen. While last fall saw a bit of footage revealed through a quick teaser from Lurhmann himself, it was all too brief and left his fans wanting more. That’s all changed now, as the Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-starring biopic has now given us a better look at what to expect, and we’re all shook up.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jimmy Kimmel ‘Angry’ Over ‘Unforgivable’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscar Snub

Spider-Man has officially not swung into the 94th annual Academy Awards Best Picture category, and Jimmy Kimmel has something to say about it. During the February 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the former Oscar host shared his disbelief at the “Spider-Man” snub. “The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually even angry about this I am embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?'” Kimmel said. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel said. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Most Nominated Actors Who Still Don’t Have an Oscar

Quick: Which one of these personalities has never won an Academy Award for acting: Angela Lansbury or Benicio Del Toro? If you guessed Benicio, you’re wrong. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Traffic” in 2001, but the venerable Lansbury has actually never won an Oscar, even though she’s been nominated multiple times.  […]
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy