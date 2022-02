When it comes to nostalgic sodas, you already know Coca-Cola is at the top of the list. This beverage brand has been producing iconic drinks for over 130 years. But that hasn’t stopped them from discontinuing less popular drink brands and creating new products. Coca-Cola recently launched a new Coke Zero that’s supposed to appeal to millennials. Keepin’ up with the times! Now another brand-new Coke flavor is rolling out as we speak: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Here’s what we know about it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO