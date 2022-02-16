ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Georgia Tech

By James Henderson
insidepacksports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 76-61...

insidepacksports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Kirby Smart’s big challenge: Georgia football 13th in SEC in returning production

ATHENS — All signs pointed to Georgia football winning the 2021 national championship with the Bulldogs ranking among the most experienced and talented teams in the nation. No doubt, UGA has a program-record 14 players headed to the NFL combine (March 1-6) and will most certainly set a program record for most players selected in an NFL draft this year (more than nine).
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Fran Brown to Accept Cornerbacks Job at Georgia

The loss of a rising star in the coaching industry like defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to Miami hurt Georgia, but it was not a pain that lingered for long, as reports have surfaced that they've found a replacement for Addae. Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown is expected to accept the job opening at Georgia, Dawgs Daily has confirmed. As first reported by Pete Thamel.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers reportedly losing defensive assistant to major SEC program

Rutgers is losing a key defensive assistant according to a Friday morning report. According to Jordan D. Hill with Dawgs 247, Georgia is expected to hire Fran Brown to fill the vacant DB role of the Bulldogs following the departure of Jahmile Addae to Miami. Brown has spent the past 2 seasons on Greg Schiano’s staff but will now join Kirby Smart and the defending national champs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
11Alive

These Georgia Tech alumni are creating more representation in STEM

ATLANTA — A sculpture called Continuing the Conversation sits in the middle of Harrison Square at Georgia Tech. It shows Rosa Parks at 42 years old, when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger and another one shows the Civil Rights icon at 92 before she died. Those at the university said preserving stories like hers is crucial for future generations to know about Black history.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Nc State
On3.com

Auburn offers On3 consensus 4-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald

Auburn has become the latest team to offer Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett On3 consensus four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald. McDonald is the No. 267 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the 36th-ranked defensive lineman and 26th-ranked player in the state of Georgia.
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Georgia offers 4-star QB Christopher Vizzina

National champion Georgia has entered the mix for Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina, offering the four-star prospect a scholarship Wednesday. Vizzina has already been on two visits to Georgia, once during last summer and then once during the 2021 season. Vizzina currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Elite 2024 TE Landen Thomas offered by Michigan

Michigan has extended an offer to Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star tight end Landen Thomas, one of the top-rated tight ends in the 2024 cycle. Thomas is the No. 23 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Talking hoops and horrible human beings

The Powercat Podcast returns following back-to-back Kansas State basketball victories. This episode discusses the Wildcats' postseason chances, the state of officiating and a horrible human being who also happens to be a successful basketball coach. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kirby Smart on Stetson Bennett's path: 'it worked out great for him to come back to Georgia'

One of the most discussed storylines of Georgia's run to a College Football Playoff National Championship was the play of quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Stepping in following an injury to JT Daniels, Bennett would start in 12 of the 14 games he played in, including the last 10 games for Georgia. His 9.97 yards per attempt was good for No. 3 in the country and second in program history behind Aaron Murray in 2012. His 176.69 passer rating was No. 4 in the country and best in program history. His 86.7 QBR was No. 3 in the country and No. 2 in program history, behind Murray (2013 - 88.1).
BLACKSHEAR, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Last-place N.C. State thumps Georgia Tech

There was little sign of a team getting better or close to turning the corner Tuesday night. The belief and hopes of Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner that his team could still finish the season strongly were, at the least, delayed by one more game as Tech absorbed one of the more humbling losses of Pastner’s six-year tenure, a 76-61 loss to N.C. State at McCamish Pavilion.
ATLANTA, GA
MLive.com

Michigan State defensive line coach Marco Coleman received raise to leave Georgia Tech

Marco Coleman left his alma mater to join Mel Tucker’s staff at Michigan State and received a raise for doing so. Coleman, who was hired earlier this month as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Spartans, signed a two-year deal with an annual salary of $350,000, according to a contract obtained by MLive via a Freedom of Information Act request. He made $252,977 last season in his third year as the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at Georgia Tech, according to a USA TODAY database.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy