Man Charged In Fatal Hit & Run

NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
OTTAWA, Ontario — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill,...
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
A video of two teens fighting inside a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after two officers intervened. One teen was allowed to sit on a couch, while the Black teen was placed in handcuffs with both officers pinning him to the ground. The Black teen's mother, Ebone, who asked...
President Biden believes the threat of Russia invading Ukraine remains "very high" as he accused Russia of sparking a "false flag" operation in Eastern Ukraine, where a school was bombed. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict. World dignitaries raced...
Washington (CNN) — The US ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday that Russia's "intentions are very clear" with Ukraine, hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council in a tense meeting that Moscow was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.
Comments / 0