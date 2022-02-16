ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen, WI

Man Charged In Fatal Hit & Run

By Tom King
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOWEN, WI (WSAU) — A Taylor County man has been charged in a hit & run death that happened Oct...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Police arrest two leaders of protesting truckers in Canada's capital

OTTAWA, Ontario — Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa’s Parliament Hill,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

Tesla faces another US investigation: Unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking” in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owen, WI
Taylor County, WI
Crime & Safety
Owen, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, WI
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Teens involved in New Jersey mall fight speak out after video sparks outrage

A video of two teens fighting inside a New Jersey mall has sparked outrage after two officers intervened. One teen was allowed to sit on a couch, while the Black teen was placed in handcuffs with both officers pinning him to the ground. The Black teen's mother, Ebone, who asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamm#Wsau
CNN

US ambassador to the UN says Russia's 'intentions are very clear' on Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The US ambassador to the United Nations said Thursday that Russia's "intentions are very clear" with Ukraine, hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council in a tense meeting that Moscow was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy