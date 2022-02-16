WWE Planning Another Big Surprise For WrestleMania 38

We’re just a day away from WWE Elimination Chamber. I’m hyped as it’s one of my favorite pay per views, excuse me premium live events, of the year, but also, I’m very confused about a lot of things. Ordinarily, I feel like I have a sense of where WWE may be going with a plotline (CC: 2022 Royal Rumble), but heading into Elimination Chamber, I have no idea what the hell Vince McMahon and company will choose to do in the title men’s match. To be honest, I don’t even know what they should do. I keep going back and forth. So, let’s talk this out, specifically as it relates to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO