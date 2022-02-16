ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Planning Another Big Surprise For WrestleMania 38

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be wrestling Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, as Dave Meltzer confirmed it during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer also noted that WWE is...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Reveals Advice She Got From John Cena After WWE SummerSlam Loss

– Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair discussed her loss to Becky Lynch in less than 30 seconds in their match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August. She also revealed that John Cena gave her some advice after the match. Below are some highlights.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Longtime Announcer

WWE has been making a lot of cuts over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is no longer with the company. PWInsider is reporting that longtime WWE announcer Carlos Cabrera was let go on Wednesday. Cabrera was the lead announcer for WWE’s Spanish Language team,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar pays tribute to Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar has worked with both WWE President Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White during his professional wrestling and MMA careers. But only with one of the two did he really get along, so much so that he could be considered as a father. During an appearance on today's...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
Cinema Blend

Should Brock Lesnar Or Bobby Lashley Win WWE's Elimination Chamber? Let's Talk This Out

We’re just a day away from WWE Elimination Chamber. I’m hyped as it’s one of my favorite pay per views, excuse me premium live events, of the year, but also, I’m very confused about a lot of things. Ordinarily, I feel like I have a sense of where WWE may be going with a plotline (CC: 2022 Royal Rumble), but heading into Elimination Chamber, I have no idea what the hell Vince McMahon and company will choose to do in the title men’s match. To be honest, I don’t even know what they should do. I keep going back and forth. So, let’s talk this out, specifically as it relates to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns And Goldberg Face Off, Ronda Rousey Segment

The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air tonight, taped last week from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from last week’s taping. The show was taped due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has special plans for Lita

In recent weeks, several great athletes from the past of WWE have reappeared in the rings of the McMahon-owned company, in conjunction with the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year, which saw dozens of unexpected athletes, such as Mickie James, current champion of IMPACT Wrestling or the historians Michelle McCool, Molly Holly and several other athletes called by the WWE.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Elimination Chamber’: Will Brock Lesnar Prevail?

The road to WrestleMania makes a stop in Saudi Arabia as Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday. For the first time since WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, the country will host one of WWE’s traditional annual pay-per-views instead of a PPV event with its own specialized branding. That such a significant show is being held in Saudi Arabia is a sign that, no matter how morally repugnant WWE’s deal with the Saudi government is, the ties between the two sides are only getting stronger. At an estimated $50 million per event, WWE’s long-term contract with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority is one of the company’s most lucrative revenue streams. In return, WWE is boosting the image of a regime with a long history of human rights abuses.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
Wrestling World

John Cena praises WWE's work in recent months

John Cena made his umpteenth comeback to WWE last year, starting a heated rivalry with Roman Reigns. The showdown between the two took place at SummerSlam, with the 'Tribal Chief' victorious at the end of a no holds barred battle. The 16-time world champion has walked away from the ring...
WWE
ComicBook

Bianca Belair Reveals Advice John Cena Gave Her After Infamous Becky Lynch Squash Match

Bianca Belair saw her SmackDown Women's Championship reign come to a screeching halt last August at the 2021 SummerSlam event. That show saw Belair's match with Sasha Banks get scrapped at the last minute and get replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, who suddenly turned heel and beat Belair in mere seconds to become the new champion. Many fans hated the booking decision at the time and are still lukewarm about the decision, partially because Lynch's heel run hasn't seen the same kind of success she had as "The Man," but also because of how it derailed Belair's momentum as the Women's Divison's next big star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

It’s a big one. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and mostly in a good way. The company has done rather well with just about everything they have done so far and a lot of that is due to the people who run the regular operations. One of them has since departed though and seems to be on his way elsewhere. Now we know what might be waiting on him.
WWE
411mania.com

Updated Start Time For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver During Wrestlemania Weekend

It was reported last month that WWE will present the latest NXT special, Stand & Deliver, during Wrestlemania weekend. It was specifically said that it would be a matinee show that would happen before night one of Wrestlemania. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, the will happen Saturday morning, April 2 at 11 AM. It will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Believes There Is “10 Years Of Story” In A WWE Heel Turn

In an interview with GQ, WWE star John Cena revealed how he was repackaged as a rapper in 2002, when he was just starting out on the WWE main roster. While he went into further detail about how his character evolved from that, John Cena also detailed when WWE management first noticed him rapping, who suggested he try the gimmick and how, according to Cena, he was close to being fired prior to adopting it.
WWE

