ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dr. Pimple Popper doesn’t take her work home with her

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Dr. Pimple Popper’s family has to go elsewhere for — well, you know.

“I call myself a born-again pop-aholic in the sense that I understand why people like it,” the TLC star, née Sandra Lee, tells Page Six in a new interview.

To illustrate the point, Lee says she was once driving her then-14-year-old son to school and spotted a “really noticeable” blackhead in his ear.

“[You’d think] I would see it and I would say, ‘You’ve got to take care of that,'” she continued, “[but] I don’t really feel compelled.

“I know a lot of people who watch my show will chase their kids around the house for that, and I don’t really feel the need to.”

The 51-year-old Queens-born physician, who first started posting videos of her extractions and sunny bedside manner in 2010, admits she was “frankly shocked” when she discovered there was an audience for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pgK5_0eG6nTgi00
Dr. Pimple Popper admits she was shocked by her early success.

“Shocked and fascinated,” she explains. “That’s what kept me going. I was like, ‘What is this? Why are people liking watching me videotape popping a cyst out of somebody or extracting blackheads? Let me just keep doing this, let me see what happens, and that’s really how it grew.”

Lee theorizes that fans — like Gwyneth Paltrow — love the show because “it’s like riding a roller coaster” and then at the end “you end up alive and happy and [have], like, this endorphin rush.

“I think it’s very satisfying for people, especially people that like things in their place. And when you see something that’s out of place, it’s very satisfying to see it resolve, right?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpOkJ_0eG6nTgi00
Lee is married to fellow dermatologist Jeffrey Rebish.

The dermatologist also promises that this season has “some really big pops” — and some tears, too.

“So many people get really emotional after, you know, when we’re saying goodbye, and that really tells me how much of a significant impact we have on them,” she notes.

“You’re going to see a lot of things that you haven’t seen before. Dermatology is not just about, you know, pimple popping per se. There are definitely other kinds of things you’re going to see that we’re popping off of people.”

“Dr. Pimple Popper” Season 7 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 13

Guest
23h ago

Awesome show, very thorough with her explanations. In depth review of complicated cases. Thank you

Reply
4
nunnya bizness
1d ago

hate the commercials always run at dinner time...with oozing sound effects too. wtf!!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Stop Trying to Get Me to Watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Because It Ain’t Happenin’ and Here’s Why

Sometimes when it's brought up, all I can see are two thumbs coming at me from an otherwise well-meaning mother or an otherwise well-meaning sister. Picture it (as Sophia from The Golden Girls would say--I'll score major points with Angel for that reference), there I am in the throes of puberty and all the emotional crap that brings; I'm dealing with acne, AND I have a mom and a sibling who could spot a zit a mile away and would come for it. I HATED popping zits. But they clearly didn't. Yes, I would let them, but not before extending my arm and slowing them down. (For the record, Mom was a nurse, so this was a no-brainer; I can't explain my sister's interest.)
TV & VIDEOS
MLive.com

How to Watch “Dr. Pimple Popper” season 7 premiere

Dr. Pimple Popper is back! Tonight at 9pm on TLC, watch the season 7 premiere for free with Philo and FuboTV. Dr. Sandra Lee is a household name in the pimple-popping community. Well known for her outrageous squeezes and often satisfying extractions, the dermatologist is now a celebrity herself. In her TLC show, Dr. Pimple Popper, Lee wields her cosmetic surgery prowess, removing detrimental growths from her patients’ skin and allowing them to walk out of the office with refreshed confidence and a new lease on life.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Will Chase
realitytitbit.com

Dr Pimple Popper is back in 2022 popping 'corn kernels' on patients' heads

TLC’s Dr Pimple Popper is back for season 7 in 2022. The series, which satisfies many people’s pimple-popping needs, returns to screens on February 16th at 9/8c. As well as the TLC show, Dr Pimple Popper regularly uploads pimple popping videos to her YouTube, Instagram and other social media channels.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Family Members Tells Jazz Jennings She's 'Not Healthy' Following 100 LB Weight Gain As Reality Star Insists She Wants To Get 'Control' Of Her Life

Jazz Jennings is ready to finally take on college — but her family members are still worried about her physical wellbeing. The 21-year-old activist's weight has been a major topic of discussion during the latest season of I Am Jazz since the reality star's battle with a binge-eating disorder caused her to gain 100 pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Page Six

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy