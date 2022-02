Kamila Valieva has been a pawn in a game of political chess. For that, she deserved sympathy, even before the sad scenes on the ice. But let's not lose sight of the fact that authorities must continue to be challenged for this mess. I'm exasperated with the wellbeing of the cheaters always being put in front of the wellbeing of those who have been cheated. The whole point of rules is that everyone competing abides by them.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO