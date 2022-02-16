Land Man - Billy Bob Thornton Set As Lead

Writer/director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan is practically a streaming service unto himself. Thanks to the success of his “Yellowstone” modern Western/family/crime series, which is the biggest hit on television right now and a massive boon to Paramount and its streaming service Paramount+ Sheridan can do whatever he wants. No, really. So far, that’s meant he’s been able to launch two more shows, the “Yellowstone” Western prequel “1883,” following the great grandparents of the main characters, and “The Mayor of Kingstown,” Michigan-based prison industrial complex series, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO