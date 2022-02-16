ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Land Man - Billy Bob Thornton Set As Lead

By Elvis
spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 15, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton has been tapped to lead the upcoming drama series LAND MAN. From executive producer and Academy Award® nominee Taylor...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Billy Bob Thornton to Star in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Land Man’ at Paramount+

Billy Bob Thornton and Taylor Sheridan are teaming up again. The Academy Award winner will star in Sheridan’s upcoming drama, Land Man, on Paramount+, as a crisis manager for an oil company. This comes after Thornton appeared in the Academy Award nominated-executive producer’s 1883, the Yellowstone prequel also on the streaming service. Production will begin in 2023.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Billy Bob Thornton Speaks Out About ‘Land Man’ Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

If you didn’t hear the big news, Taylor Sheridan announced five new series projects which will come to the Paramount Network over the next year. As if the “Yellowstone” creator isn’t busy enough, he’s embarking on several exciting shows. And Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton is equally excited about being involved in “Land Man.” He spoke about his role in the Sheridan project recently.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Reveals Title Of New Sylvester Stallone Mob Series, & Details On 3 More Series

Writer/director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan is practically a streaming service unto himself. Thanks to the success of his “Yellowstone” modern Western/family/crime series, which is the biggest hit on television right now and a massive boon to Paramount and its streaming service Paramount+ Sheridan can do whatever he wants. No, really. So far, that’s meant he’s been able to launch two more shows, the “Yellowstone” Western prequel “1883,” following the great grandparents of the main characters, and “The Mayor of Kingstown,” Michigan-based prison industrial complex series, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
TV SERIES
Wide Open Country

Taylor Sheridan Opens Up About Why He Left 'Sons of Anarchy'

Before Taylor Sheridan was the co-creator of the massively successful Yellowstone on Paramount Network, he was an actor. Sons of Anarchy fans might remember him from when he played Deputy Chief David Hale on the first three seasons of the FX series or Veronica Mars fans might recall when he played Danny Boyd. But after years of building up his resume, Sheridan abruptly decided to quit. In a recent Deadline interview, Sheridan opens up about that decision.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Bob Thornton
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Paramount#Academy Award#Mtv Entertainment Studios#101 Studios
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman’s Fiancée Appeared in One of Beth Dutton’s Legendary ‘Yellowstone’ Scenes

“Sons of Anarchy” star Ron Perlman’s fiancée Allison Dunbar might look familiar to “Yellowstone” fans. The actress appeared in a season two episode, “Enemies By Monday.” In the episode, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is accused of shoplifting by a racist jewelry store owner, Veronique (Allison Dunbar.) Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is thankfully an old friend of Veronique, so she’s able to talk her way into freeing Monica.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy