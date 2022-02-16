ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers approved by regulators

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y7Pb_0eG6crUz00

DETROIT ( AP ) — Anyone who has ever been temporarily blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming car will be happy to hear this.

U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don’t create glare for oncoming drivers.

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it issued a final rule allowing what’s called “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles. It will go into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next few days.

The headlights, commonly used in Europe, have LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness such as the driver’s lane and areas along the roadside. They also lower the intensity of the light beams if there’s oncoming traffic. Camera sensors and computers help determine where the light should go.

“This final rule will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by making them more visible at night, and will help prevent crashes by better illuminating animals and objects in and along the road,” the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

The new rule, which was supported by the auto industry, comes as the safety agency grapples with a dramatic rise in traffic deaths nationwide.

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records related to his death

The number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, the government reported Tuesday, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The estimated figure of people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. That represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975.

The tally of 31,720 deaths was the highest nine-month figure since 2006.

Sam Abuelsamid, the principal mobility analyst for Guidehouse Research, said the new lights will show up in higher-cost luxury vehicles at first, but will spread to more mainstram vehicles as the price of the technology falls.

Spacelab telescope restoration project underway

Currently, Audi charges $3,000 for the top version of the lights in the U.S. on its e-tron Sportback electric vehicle. The adaptive beam lights are offered on most Audi models in the U.S., but until now, could not be used. An Audi spokesman says the company is evaluating whether the lights meet NHTSA standards and whether they can be activated in the future.

The technology uses an array of light-emitting diodes that can change where light beams are sent, rather than the current technology of high beams hitting everywhere. “You have the ability to basically create a light pattern on the fly that is optimized for real-time conditions,” Abuelsamid said. “You can cast the light where it’s most useful.”

The new lights also will help partially automated driver-assist systems keep cars in their lanes and avoid objects in front of the vehicles at night, Abuelsamid said.

The new lighting regulation also comes more than 1 1/2 years ahead of a requirement in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress last year, NHTSA said.

In the past, the agency has moved slowly on safety measures mandated by Congress. An Associated Press review last year of NHTSA’s rule-making activities under the last three presidents found at least 13 auto safety rules that are years overdue based on deadlines set in laws passed by Congress.

The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since early 2017. President Joe Biden has nominated former California air quality regulator Steven Cliff for the post. Cliff is awaiting confirmation by the full Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
fordauthority.com

Ford Glare-Free Highbeam Tech Can Now Be Offered On U.S. Vehicles

Ford revealed its new Glare-Free Highbeam tech way back in 2016, which was subsequently launched on a variety of vehicles in Europe, including the Ford Edge, S-Max, and Galaxy. Working alongside Ford’s existing Adaptive Front Lighting System, the Glare-Free Highbeam tech is able to use GPS location data and street geometry information to accurately identify turns in the road ahead to proactively adjust the direction of headlights, providing optimal light and helping identify potential hazards, road signs, pedestrians, illuminating the passing lane when needed, or even warn the driver of upcoming obstacles with special symbols. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a final rule that allows adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles in the U.S.
CARS
Motor1.com

Adaptive LED Headlights Finally Get NHTSA Approval In The US

The benefits of adaptive headlights are well-known throughout the world, save for the United States where such lights are illegal. That is, they were illegal, but not anymore. Last November, the sprawling $1 billion infrastructure bill for the US was signed into law, and it contained a measure to tweak the outdated rule keeping adaptive headlights off US roads. However, a new rule needed to replace it before going official. And it's now official.
CARS
MotorAuthority

US finally allows use of modern matrix headlights

U.S. regulators are finally allowing advanced headlight technology in new cars, accelerating a process begun with the passage of a new infrastructure law late last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) formally approved use of adaptive headlights Tuesday following a petition from Toyota, Reuters reported. That petition was filed in 2013, showing how long the regulatory battle over adaptive headlights has dragged on.
CARS
Metro International

U.S. to allow advanced headlights after Toyota petition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vehicles on U.S. roads will now be allowed to use advanced headlights known as “adaptive driving beams” that could help prevent nighttime crashes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday. The agency acted in response to a petition filed by...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Joe Biden
Truth About Cars

Adaptive Headlights Becoming Legal in United States

On Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it had finalized a rule permitting automakers to install adaptive driving beam headlights on modern vehicles. Despite having pioneered automatic headlamps in the 1950s, the United States has been hesitant to implement automatic leveling and directional beams. In fact, imported vehicles equipped with adaptive headlights have been modified to adhere to regional safety laws for decades.
CARS
Ars Technica

The US will finally allow adaptive beam headlights on new cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is finally poised to legalize adaptive beam headlights in the US. On Tuesday, the NHTSA announced that it has issued a final rule that will update the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which currently only allow for "dumb" high- and low-beam lights. Adaptive beam...
CARS
Truth About Cars

NHTSA Looking Into Tesla Vehicles Over ‘Phantom Braking’

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced it is investigating 416,000 Tesla vehicles after receiving 354 individual complaints of unexpected braking. America’s largest purveyor of all-electric vehicles was forced to cancel its push of version 10.3 of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software last fall after receiving reports...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Traffic Safety#Light Emitting Diodes#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#The Federal Register
Axios

U.S. clears way for automakers to install smart headlights

The Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a rule Tuesday to allow adaptive driving beam headlights, or smart headlights, in the U.S. Why it matters: The technology, which relies on sensors and LED light, will help prevent crashes by allowing better illumination of pedestrians, animals...
CARS
Tampa Bay Times

Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk, ask owners to park outside

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even when stopped. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Hyundai and Kia Recall Nearly 500,000 Cars Over Safety Concerns

Some Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to keep their vehicles outside this winter. Both South Korean automakers have issued warnings to customers who own specific vehicles to park the cars outdoors due to the possibility of nearly 485,000 models catching fire, even when their engines are turned off, CNN reported Tuesday.
CARS
Hudson Valley Post

Recall: Some Cars Sold in New York May Spontaneously Catch Fire

Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked. Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
counton2.com

Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

(AP)- Federal safety officials aren’t ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it...
INDUSTRY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy