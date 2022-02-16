U-M searches for new president, wants opinions from students: How to participate

(WWJ) -- The University of Michigan is on the hunt for a new president and they want input from the community to help them choose the right one.

Following the firing of former President Mark Schlissel for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, the school is hosting six virtual learning sessions to listen to feedback from the public on what they would like to see in the replacement.

Students, alumni and supporters of the university are encouraged to participate.

The virtual sessions will run over the next week. The first session is today for the Flint University Community, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is also an online survey for people who can't attend any of the sessions.

To see the full list of listening sessions and how to tune in, click here .

To complete the survey, click here.