The Ringgold Tigers have been on something that can only be called a roller coaster ride this season. The Blue-and-White entered the Region 6-AAA tournament as its No. 9 seed and sported a 6-18 record when it began this past Saturday. And while there have been some solid victories this season, there has also been a significant dose of heartbreak as the Tigers have dropped six games this season by four points or less.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO